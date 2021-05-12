Virat Kohli, Anushka' Sharma's Covid-19 fund-raising campaign gathers steam, nearly 11 crore raised

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have raised nearly ₹11 crore in their fund-raising campaign to support Covid-19 relief work in India.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have raised nearly ₹11 crore in their fund-raising campaign to support Covid-19 relief work in India. The Kohli couple themselves put ₹2 crore and the funds raised through the campaign will be donated to Act Grants to aid Covid-19 relief. Their aim was to raise ₹7 crore through 'Ketto' but with two days still left, they have managed to surpass their target by a handsome margin. MPL Sports Foundation, part of fantasy gaming company MPL, also donated ₹5 crore. "The campaign received overwhelmed response from the people," a press release said.