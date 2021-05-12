Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli, Anushka' Sharma's Covid-19 fund-raising campaign gathers steam, nearly 11 crore raised
cricket

Virat Kohli, Anushka' Sharma's Covid-19 fund-raising campaign gathers steam, nearly 11 crore raised

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Covid fund-raising campaign gathers steam, nearly ₹11 crore raised.
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 12, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shared a video on their social media handles.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have raised nearly 11 crore in their fund-raising campaign to support Covid-19 relief work in India.

The Kohli couple themselves put 2 crore and the funds raised through the campaign will be donated to Act Grants to aid Covid-19 relief.

Their aim was to raise 7 crore through 'Ketto' but with two days still left, they have managed to surpass their target by a handsome margin.

MPL Sports Foundation, part of fantasy gaming company MPL, also donated 5 crore.

"The campaign received overwhelmed response from the people," a press release said.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have raised nearly 11 crore in their fund-raising campaign to support Covid-19 relief work in India.

The Kohli couple themselves put 2 crore and the funds raised through the campaign will be donated to Act Grants to aid Covid-19 relief.

Their aim was to raise 7 crore through 'Ketto' but with two days still left, they have managed to surpass their target by a handsome margin.

MPL Sports Foundation, part of fantasy gaming company MPL, also donated 5 crore.

"The campaign received overwhelmed response from the people," a press release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli anushka sharma covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP