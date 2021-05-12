Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli, Anushka' Sharma's Covid-19 fund-raising campaign gathers steam, nearly 11 crore raised
Virat Kohli, Anushka' Sharma's Covid-19 fund-raising campaign gathers steam, nearly 11 crore raised

MAY 12, 2021

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have raised nearly 11 crore in their fund-raising campaign to support Covid-19 relief work in India.

The Kohli couple themselves put 2 crore and the funds raised through the campaign will be donated to Act Grants to aid Covid-19 relief.

Their aim was to raise 7 crore through 'Ketto' but with two days still left, they have managed to surpass their target by a handsome margin.

MPL Sports Foundation, part of fantasy gaming company MPL, also donated 5 crore.

"The campaign received overwhelmed response from the people," a press release said.

