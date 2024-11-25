'Virat Kohli asked, can I get my girlfriend? Board isn't allowing...': Shastri's unheard BCCI call over Anushka Sharma

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, on Monday, recalled an unheard story of how he convinced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to break their long-standing rule and allow Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma to accompany Virat Kohli to Australia for the 2014/15 Test series. Ravi Shastri recalls conversation with Virat Kohli over Anushka Sharma decision for 2014/15 Australia tour

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Shastri revealed that during the Border-Gavaskar Test series in 2014/15, Kohli, who was just named as the Test captain after MS Dhoni made a surprise announcement over his retirement from the format, came up to him to seek permission for his then-girlfriend Anushka to come to Australia for the series.

Shastri recalled that while he agreed, Kohli reminded him that BCCI only allows players to be accompanied with their wives. However, the former India all-rounder made a quick call to the BCCI and got the permission for Kohli.

“I remember when I was the coach in 2015...he (Kohli) wasn't married then. He was dating Anushka and he came to me and said you know only wives are allowed, but can I get my girlfriend in here? I said sure. He said no, the board isn't allowing it. So I made the call and she came up and joined him,” Sjhastri said.

The India legend further said that Kohli scored a ravishing 169 in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, right after Anushka's arrival and the scenes remained the same as it was on Sunday after the former India captain scored his 80th international ton against Australia in Perth.

“In the first game, in the Boxing Day Test, he got 160 and at the end the scenes were same. The flying kiss went out just like yesterday. She's been a big support for him,” he said.

'Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin'

Following his first Test century in 16 months, in the Perth Test against Australia, Kohli thanked his wife Anushka for being by his side in difficult times.

"I take pride in performing for my country. The fact that she is here makes it even more special for me," Kohli said after his knock.

"Yeah, Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. So, she knows everything that goes on behind the scenes. What goes on the head when you don’t play as well or make a few mistakes. I just want to contribute to the team’s cause, I am not a guy who wants to hang around just for the sake of it," Kohli added.