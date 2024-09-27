Virat Kohli back to his shenanigans with perfect Jasprit Bumrah mimicry, Jadeja doesn't hesitate; 'Yuvraj Singh' spotted

Cricketers Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah were captured by cameras as they shared a light-hearted moment with each other before the start of play during the second India vs Bangladesh Test match in Kanpur. Kitted up and preparing to take to the field after captain Rohit Sharma had decided to field first, the first time since 2015 that an Indian captain had decided to bat second in a home match, the trio looked in cheerful mood as Kohli began enacting Bumrah. Kohli and Jadeja share a laugh with each other.(JioCinema)

The moment saw Kohli and Jadeja, teammates since their days in the U-19 setup, sharing a laugh as Kohli emulated the beginning of Bumrah's run-up. Kohli's shenanigans cracked up the onlookers and prompted Jadeja to join in. The Indian all-rounder didn't hesitate and came up with his own form of Bumrah imitation summing up the hilarous scenes all around. This was just minutes leading up to the first over of the match, bowled by Bumrah, whose first three overs were maidens.

With the pacer's action being an extremely unique and distinctive one, it isn't difficult to see that it is his style that Kohli was trying to copy. Jadeja would add on to the funny moment, showing an exaggerated walk which both he and Kohli would demonstrate to Bumrah. The long-time teammates shared a laugh at Bumrah's expense, who took it with a smile on his face. Former Dutch cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate, who joined Gautam Gambhir’s coaching staff, can also be seen enjoying the moment between the three teammates in the background.

Moment aptly summed up

The moment was aptly summed up by former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja on commentary, who couldn't help by draw parallels between Kohli and the great Yuvraj Singh. "This acting reminds me of Yuvraj Singh. He used to do the same all the time," he said on air.

Bumrah seemingly sends the favour back the other way, perhaps copying the way Kohli stands in the slips by crossing his legs. He then stands with his legs apart and hands on hips, and Kohli takes a similar position with shoulders hunched – whether at his own expense or in a mimicking of a teammate is not clear.

India chose to bowl first in the Kanpur Test, which saw a delayed start due to rain, which is projected for the first few days of the Test match. Bangladesh find themselves at 74-2 at lunch on day one, with Akash Deep once against providing a strong start to the Indian bowling with both the wickets.