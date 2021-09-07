Virat Kohli becomes the Asian captain with most number of wins in SENA countries after triumph at The Oval

India captain Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable milestone on Monday. As India defeated England in the fourth Test by 157 runs at The Oval, he became the Asian captain with most number of wins (6) in SENA countries.

He is already the most successful Indian Test captain, having surpassed MS Dhoni in 2019. Over the course of his captaincy career, Kohli has recorded three Test wins in the UK, two in Australia and one in South Africa. Former Pakistan captains Javed Miadad and Wasim Akram had won four matches each in SENA countries.

Kohli now also holds the record of most Test win by an Asian captain in and against England. With the victory at The Oval on Sunday, Kohli surpassed the likes of Imran Khan, Javed Miadad, Kapil Dev, Misbah-ul-Haq and Wasim Akram to achieve this feat.

Asian Captains with most Test wins in and against England Virat Kohli 3 Imran Khan 2 Javed Miadad 2 Kapil Dev 2 Misbah-ul-Haq 2 Wasim Akram 2

Team India scripted history on Sunday as they registered first win at The Oval in 50 years. After getting all-out for 191 in the first innings, the visitors bounced back strong posting 466 in the second innings to set a challenging 368-run target for the hosts. In reply, Joe Root & Co were bundled out for 210.

“Well, I think the best thing about both the games has been the character the team has shown. We are not looking to survive in this game, we are here to win. Really proud of the character the team has shown. It's quite relative to what you call flat. The conditions were hot and we knew were in with an opportunity when Jadeja was bowling in the rough. The bowlers were good with the reverse swing today. We believed we could get all 10 wickets, we had the belief,” Kohli told Sky Sports during the post-match presentation.

India and England will now lock horns in the fifth and final Test, which begins on September 10 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

