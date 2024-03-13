Stuart Broad can't believe reports of Virat Kohli missing T20 World Cup, dismisses theory with 'India vs Pakistan' logic

England great Stuart Broad's reaction to the report that Virat Kohli may not be considered for the 2024 T20 World Cup more or less summed up the general reaction from the Indian cricket fraternity on Tuesday. Broad was left utterly surprised at the possibility before he rejected it by dropping a huge remark on the blockbuster match between India and Pakistan in New York on June 9. Stuart Broad disregards report on Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup snub

Taking to social media late on Tuesday night, Broad expressed surety over Kohli's presence in the Indian T20I team, explaining that with ICC aiming to grow the game in the USA, having planned the mouth-watering game between India and Pakistan in New York, the former captain of the Men in Blue will be the biggest crowd-puller.

“This can’t be true. Just from a fans point of view of growing the game, the ICC putting games on in America, India Vs Pakistan in New York, Virat is the biggest draw of any player in the world, I’m sure he will be selected,” he tweeted.

Stuart Broad's post on Virat Kohli

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee are yet to narrow in on their final 15 for the ICC event, let alone announce the squad. With India having played just 11 T20I matches since the ODI World Cup in November, the 2024 IPL season will play a massive role in helping the selectors pick the squad.

However, on Tuesday, a report in the Telegraph revealed that Kohli might not be considered for the World Cup event in June as he hasn't been at his best in the T20 format, although there is a possibility that the India star can change his fate if he alters his approach in the format for meet the demands of the team.

The report further revealed that the final decision on the matter will be take by Agarkar as top officials of the board don't want to get involved in this. “It remains a very delicate matter and not many are willing to get involved," the source said.

The T20 World Cup will begin from June 1 onwards. India will play their opener against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Other members of the group include co-hosts USA and Canada.