Watch: Virat Kohli brings out iconic celebration, dedicates century No. 28 to wife Anushka Sharma in IND vs AUS 4th Test

cricket
Published on Mar 12, 2023 02:16 PM IST

Ending his 1205-day wait for a century in the longest and oldest format of the game, Virat Kohli slammed his 28th Test ton at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli dedicated his 28th Test ton to his wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli slammed his 28th Test ton at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad(AP-ANI/Instagram)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Ending his century drought in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 decider on Sunday, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli smashed a match-altering century against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Embracing a lean patch in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship, Kohli had struggled to score a single half-century in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy prior to the 4th Test against Australia. Regaining top form in the series decider, Kohli smashed his first half-century of the 2023 season on Saturday.

Extending his patient innings on Day 4 of the 4th Test match, the former skipper converted his fabulous knock to triple-digit figures prior to the end of the second session. Ending his 1205-day wait for a century in the longest and oldest format of the game, Kohli slammed his 28th Test ton at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. Celebrating the monumental feat, Kohli dedicated his special knock to his wife Anushka Sharma during the 4th Test match against Steve Smith’s men.

Nicknamed King Kohli, the former India skipper completed his 28th Test hundred off 241 balls by taking a single during one of Nathan Lyon's overs. "A 600-kilo gorilla is off his back. He will grow a couple of inches taller by this evening," reckoned Ravi Shastri as the former Indian head coach lauded the batting icon during match commentatory on Star Sports. From former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer to legendary batter Virender Sehwag, several icons of the game lauded Kohli after the star batter slammed his 28th Test century.

Kohli had resumed his knock after smashing 59 runs on Day 3 of the 4th Test match between India and Australia at Ahmedabad. Regarded as one of the greatest batters across all formats, Kohli scored 27 Test centuries in 141 innings. However, the 34-year-old took 42 innings to notch up his century No.28 in Test cricket. Batting maestro Kohli has 75 international centuries for Team India.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 135 (291 balls) as the veteran batter guided Rohit Sharma’s Team India to 475 for five at Tea on Day 4 of the 4th Test match. Kohli also became the third fastest to reach 4,000 Test runs in India during the final encounter of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Prior to his batting masterclass against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy decider, Kohli's last century arrived against Bangladesh in 2019.

Earlier, Kohli had slammed his first century after 1,020 days at the Asia Cup last year. The Indian run-machine had also finished as the leading run-getter at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Kohli had registered three centuries in One Day Internationals (ODIs), including his sublime knocks of 113 and 166* against Sri Lanka in January.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

virat kohli anushka sharma
