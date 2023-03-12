Watch: Furious Virat Kohli screams at KS Bharat after India keeper's confusion almost proves costly in IND-AUS 4th Test

Dominating the opening session on Day 4 of the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli picked up where he left off in the series decider against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The talismanic batter of the Indian team was only 12 runs short of completing his 29th Test century at Lunch on Day 4 of the 4th Test against Australia.

After India lost middle-order batter Ravindra Jadeja early in the first session, wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat joined forces with an on-song Kohli as India reached 362-4 in 131 overs. Promoted up the order after India suffered an injury scare in the former of Shreyas Iyer, wicketkeeper-batter Bharat was at the receiving end after the Andhra star turned down Kohli's request for a quick single. Ex-India captain Kohli was not pleased with Bharat as the in-form batter gave his teammate a stare-down in the 109th over.

Kohli screamed at Bharat after the Indian wicketkeeper-batter's confusion almost proved costly for Rohit Sharma and Co. in the series decider at Ahmedabad. "If looks could kill," reckoned former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri as the celebrated cricketer described the epic moment during the match commentary. The fiery exchange between the two players became the talk of the town during the opening session on Day 4 of the 4th Test match.

Playing a patient knock and frustrating the Australian bowlers before Lunch, former skipper Kohli remained unbeaten on 88 as India posted 362 for 4 in the first session. Closing on his first Test hundred since 2019, Kohli smashed 88 off 22 balls. The batting maestro struck five boundaries in his gritty knock against Steve Smith and Co. at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Senior batter Kohli was supported by Bharat, who also remained unbeaten on 25 off 70 balls.

After Jadeja's cheap dismissal on Day 4 of the 4th Test, Kohli and Bharat stitched a 53-run partnership before the lunch break at Ahmedabad. Hosts India scored 73 runs and lost a single wicket in the morning session. Earlier, former Indian skipper Kohli had surpassed batting legends Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid on an elite list by slamming his first Test half-century of the 2023 season. The 34-year-old became the third fastest to reach 4,000 Test runs in India on Saturday. Batting maestro Kohli completed the special feat in his 77th innings for Team India. Kohli has played 108 Test matches for Team India. The ex-India skipper has smashed over 8,318 runs in his glittering Test career. Kohli made his Test debut against the West Indies at Sabina Park in 2011.

