Virat Kohli brings out ‘kaala chashma’ as Gill, Hardik hammer West Indies in India's record win; video breaks internet

No Virat Kohli, no problem. Such was the story for Team India as the Rahul Dravid-coached side recorded yet another series win over the West Indies on Tuesday. Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya powered Team India to a comfortable win over Shai Hope and Co. in the third and final One Day International (ODI) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. After losing the 2nd ODI to the hosts, a brave Indian side invested heavily in the youngsters and fringe players by resting skipper Rohit Sharma and ex-captain Kohli for the second match in a row. Kohli, who had the best seat in the house, was rested for the 3rd ODI(FanCode Twitter-PTI)

A gamble that could have ended India's hopes of extending a world-record run in ODIs over the hosts, the Men In Blue made two changes in their playing XI. However, a collective performance from Pandya’s men in the absence of key campaigners paved the way for India to defeat the West Indies 2-1 in the series. While opener Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill stitched a record-breaking partnership, stand-in skipper Pandya played a captain's knock in the 3rd ODI.

Dapper Virat Kohli breaks the internet

Kohli, who had the best seat in the house during the 3rd ODI, looked dapper as ever in his relaxed outfit. The former India skipper was spotted wearing an ultra-expensive watch and the 34-year-old completed his look with black sunglasses at the dugout. India stars Gill and stand-in skipper Pandya were at the crease when the camera panned towards Kohli during the 3rd ODI. A video of ‘King’ Kohli enjoying the batting show of the Men In Blue starring opener Gill and Pandya has also become the talk of the town. The broadcasters added a special touch to it by using a famous Bollywood song ‘Kaala Chashma’ to depict the mood of Kohli.

Kohli-less India flexing batting muscles in the Caribbean

Flexing their batting muscles in the ODI series, the Men In Blue sealed the 2-1 win over the West Indies without run-machine Kohli. India won the 1st ODI by five wickets and Kohli was unsued by the Men In Blue. In a match where veteran opener Rohit batted at the No.7 position, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan smashed a brilliant half-century to help India beat the Windies in the low-scoring 1st ODI.

Team India then suffered a six-wicket defeat as both Kohli and Rohit made way for fringe players in the 2nd ODI. In the series decider, the Rohit-less side bounced back by posting a gigantic total against the West Indies. Openers Kishan (77), Gill (85) and premier batter Sanju Samson (51) slammed half-centuries before Pandya's (70) late flourish propelled India to 351-5 in 50 overs. In reply, the hosts folded for 151 in just 35.3 overs as Kohli-less India demolished the Men from the Caribbean in the series decider at Trinidad.

