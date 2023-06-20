Watch: Virat Kohli burns the internet with 'look for excuses' message in build-up to India's tour of West Indies

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has remained quite active on social media, especially on Instagram. One of the most decorated players in the history of the game, batting icon Kohli is also the most followed cricketer on social media. The first cricketer to amass 250 Instagram million followers, Kohli is only behind football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the list of most followed athletes on the Facebook-owned platform. On Wednesday, Kohli shared another inspirational video ahead of the West Indies tour.

India's Virat Kohli gestures as he warms up with teammates(AFP)

Taking to Instagram in the lead-up to India's forthcoming assignment, Kohli shared his first post after the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Gearing up for his next challenge, Kohli resumed weight training as the ex-India skipper documented one of his recent gym sessions. “Look for excuses or look to get better,” Kohli captioned his post on Instagram. The motivational workout video of the 34-year-old has become the talk of the town on the internet.

Earlier, Kohli had quoted Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu in one of his viral posts on Instagram. Silence is a source of great strength," Kohli captioned his post on Instagram Stories. The former Indian skipper had a couple of forgetful outings in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia at The Oval. The former Indian skipper scored 14 off 31 balls in the 1st innings of the WTC final between India and Australia.

The senior batter then played a stroke-filled knock of 49 off 78 balls although the Indian superstar failed to inspire the Asian giants in the summit clash. Centuries from Steven Smith (121) and Travis Head (163) guided Australia to a famous win over India in the WTC final. Pat Cummins and Co. crushed India by 209 runs to win the maiden WTC title for Australia. After heading the final of the WTC, former Indian skipper Kohli is expected to lead the batting charge of Rohit Sharma and Co. in the Caribbean. The Kohli-starrer side is scheduled to play 2 Tests, 3 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 5 T20Is against the West Indies.

