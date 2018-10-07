Virat Kohli can be rested in 2nd Test, Mayank Agarwal should play instead: Murali Karthik

Former Indian spinner and current commentator Murali Karthik has said that India should look to rest captain Virat Kohli and play Mayank Agarwal in his place for the second Test match against West Indies.

The left-arm spinner said that India can afford to rest Kohli considering the comprehensive margin of victory in the first Test and this could also give a chance to Mayank to prove his credentials before the Australia tour.

“That [playing Agarwal] was something that I was thinking about. You should look at what you’re trying to get from this series. You’re looking for players for Australia,” Karthik told Star Sports India.

“Did Virat Kohli have to play? You can possibly win this Test series without Virat Kohli. The way he was rested for Asia Cup,” he added.

Mayank was drafted into the squad in place of Shikhar Dhawan after a string of consistent performances in the domestic circuit.

“I was actually asking Virat to sit out. He is a champion player. Against West Indies, no disrespect to them. When you see a team like that playing at this level, then Mayank Agarwal is possibly one option which you can look at in place of Virat or Rahul,” Karthik said.

“There are certain players who play only Test match cricket. You don’t want people like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma to be missing out,” he added.

“Mayank Agarwal is somebody who has been picked. Are you looking at him for Australia? If you’re looking at him, would you want to have a go in Test match cricket here? Otherwise, I don’t think they have to change anything,” he believed.

India won the first Test match at Rajkot by a record margin of innings and 272 runs. Prithvi Shaw, who made a stunning debut century, was adjudged man of the match.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 13:46 IST