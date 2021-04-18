Virat Kohli celebrates enthusiastically as Glenn Maxwell registers consecutive fifties in IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s investment in Glenn Maxwell seems to be playing off and rather emphatically. Maxwell, on Sunday, during Match 10 of the IPL 2021, scored a half-century off 28 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, his second consecutive fifty, to lift RCB after they were two down for nine runs.

Maxwell followed his knock of 59 against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week with 78 off 49 balls fifty against KKR in hot and humid conditions at the Chepauk. This is just the second time since 2014 that Maxwell has registered back-to-back fifty-plus scores in the IPL and the importance of the knock could be seen not only on the face of Maxwell but also of his skipper Virat Kohli.

Out for five off six, Kohli watched from the dugout as Maxwell brought out his array of shots. The moment Maxwell took a single to reach his half-century, the camera panned to Kohli, who came into the frame and clapped whole-heartedly celebrating Maxwell’s fifty. Just as the camera decided to pan out, Kohli’s reaction could been seen getting more intense as he kept clapping enthusiastically in the company of his teammates and support staff.

In RCB’s first game of the, Kohli had a similar reaction to one of Maxwell’s colossal sixes. The Australian batsman, playing his first match for RCB, hit a humongous 100-meter six off the bowling of Krunal Pandya. As the ball landed long back into the empty stands, Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end appeared in awe of the monstrous hit. He looked astonished as the ball went out of the ground.

After RCB were reduced to 9/2, Maxwell and Devdutt Padikkal put the innings on track with an important 86 run partnership. Maxwell, the aggressor of the two, began with a boundary off his second ball, cutting Shakib Al Hasan before taking him for another four – off a switch hit – and a six in the allrounder’s next over. Varun Chakravarthy, who had dismissed Kohli and Rajat Patidar in his opening over of the match, was also taken for a six and four off consecutive balls as well.