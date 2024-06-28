Virat Kohli's cheap dismissal invites harsh Ravi Shastri verdict in T20 WC semis: ‘With Rohit playing aggressively…’

With Virat Kohli recording another failure at the ICC T20 World Cup, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri voiced his concerns about the drastic change in the batting style of the ex-India captain. Kohli's impressive run in the knockout rounds of the T20 World Cup came to an abrupt end on Thursday as the veteran batter registered his first-ever single-digit score in the semi-final stage of the ICC event. Shastri voiced his concerns about the drastic change in Kohli's batting style(ANI)

Kohli was cleaned up by pacer Reece Topley in the second over of the Indian innings. The Indian opener had deposited a six off Topley in the same over before receiving his marching orders. Kohli's cheap dismissal invited a noteworthy reaction from Shastri, who was not pleased with the ultra-aggressive approach of the Indian opener. With skipper Rohit Sharma upping the ante from one end in the powerplay, ex-India head coach Shastri noted that Kohli should have taken the role of an anchor at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma smashes multiple records in T20 WC semis vs ENG, enters elite club starring Dhoni and Kohli with blazing 57

'With Rohit Sharma playing aggressively…'

"This is not his game. He is going too early for it, especially with Rohit Sharma playing aggressively at the other end. He can make up quite easily once he spends a little more time at the crease. He is more orthodox. And he is going to play in that fashion. When he tries to get out of his zone. He will get out in that fashion," Shastri told Star Sports.

Kohli hits a new low in T20 World Cup knockouts

Kohli perished for a run-a-ball nine against England, although skipper Rohit revived the Indian innings with his record-setting knock. Kohli has scored only 75 runs in seven innings in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The 35-year-old has an average of only 10.71 in the ICC event. Kohli had notched up half-centuries in each of his previous innings at the T20 World Cup knockouts before India's meeting with England in the rain-marred semi-final.

'Kohli has tried to manufacture shots that aren't there'

"The keyword is rhythm. It's not quite there. If it is in his area, yes, he puts that away. But he has tried to manufacture shots that aren't there. You do that when you are in top form, when you have got 300 runs in the competition. Then it's second nature, it comes to you. When you are looking to break free, when the runs are not there, it's not easy," Shastri added.