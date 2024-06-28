Rohit Sharma smashes multiple records in T20 WC semis vs ENG, enters elite club starring Dhoni and Kohli with blazing 57

Continuing his sublime run in the knockout stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, India captain Rohit Sharma reached new heights in his illustrious career during the semi-final clash with England. Leading the 2007 champions from the front, Rohit played a blazing knock to unlock a major captaincy milestone in the international arena. The 37-year-old has joined an elite club starring Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly. India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century during the semi-final match against England (ANI)

Rampaging Rohit roared back into top form at the business end of the T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the USA and former champions - the West Indies. The veteran Indian opener demolished Australia's world-class bowling attack to set Team India's blockbuster date with England in the World Cup semi-finals. Extending his free-scoring run, skipper Rohit top-scored for Team India in the rain-marred semi-finals at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Rohit completes 5,000 runs as captain

After India parted ways with opener Kohli early in the powerplay, Rohit took the onus to counterattack the England bowlers in the rain-curtailed encounter. Rohit became the fifth Indian captain to complete 5,000 runs in international cricket. With over 19,000 runs across formats, India captain Rohit has smashed 5,013 runs from 122 matches as the leader of the Men In Blue.

Joins Kohli, Dhoni, Azhar and Ganguly

Rohit's predecessor, Kohli, accumulated 12,883 runs from 213 matches as captain. Only Kohli and Dhoni have amassed more than 10,000 runs as captain of the Indian side. Dhoni scored 11,207 runs in 332 games while Azharuddin added 8095 runs to his captaincy tally from 221 matches. Ex-India skipper Ganguly scored 7,643 in 195 games as captain.

Hitman breaks Jayawardene's World Cup record

Rohit belted 57 runs off 39 balls in his captain's knock against England. The India skipper smoked two sixes and six fours in his crucial knock against the defending champions. The seasoned campaigner also surpassed Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene with his boundary no. 112 for India at the T20 World Cup. Rohit holds the record for most fours in the history of the T20 World Cup. Rohit and Co. posted 171-7 in 20 overs.