Virat Kohli's incredible T20 World Cup semi-final record up in smokes as ex-India skipper hits new low against England

A lot was expected from Virat Kohli when the talismanic batter of the Indian side walked out to bat with skipper Rohit Sharma against Jos Buttler’s England on Thursday. Gunning for glory in the Caribbean, former champions India were aiming to avenge its heartbreaking 2022 World Cup defeat in the semi-final 2 of the 2024 edition of the ICC event at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Virat Kohli has scored just 75 runs in seven innings at the T20 World Cup(PTI)

Facing the heat for his below-par run at the T20 World Cup, Kohli deposited the first six of the semi-final between India and England. However, pacer Reece Topley exacted his revenge against Kohli by getting the better of the former India skipper in the same over. Pulled for a six, Topley cleaned up Kohli two balls later after England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and invited India to bat at Guyana.

Kohli extends run of low scores at T20 World Cup

Out for a run-a-ball nine in the second over, batting icon Kohli extended his disappointing run at the ICC T20 World Cup. Run-machine Kohli has scored only 75 runs in seven innings in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at an average of 10.71. England pacer Topley also ended Kohli's dominance in the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup.

Kohli hits a new low in knockout round

Hitting a new low at the business end of the T20 World Cup, Kohli recorded his first single-digit score in the semi-finals. Before Team India's meeting with England, Kohli scored a half-century in each of his last four semi-final appearances for the 2007 champions. The 35-year-old notched up impressive scores of 72*(44) against South Africa in 2014, quick-fire 89*(47) vs West Indies in 2016, and gritty 50(40) against England in 2022. Kohli has been dismissed thrice by left-arm fast bowlers in the 2024 season. Kohli has scored 21 (21) runs against southpaws with an average of just 7 in T20Is this year.