Virat Kohli comes up with incredible gesture for Litton Das after India's thrilling win over Bangladesh at T20 World Cup

Overshadowing Litton Das' explosive knock against India in match No.35 of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, run-machine Virat Kohli powered Rohit Sharma-led side to a thrilling win over Bangladesh in a rain-marred encounter at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli top-scored for the Rohit-led side while Das spearheaded the batting charge of the Bangla Tigers in the recently concluded meeting between the two Asian teams at the T20 World Cup.

After India's impressive win over Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval, Kohli reportedly came up with heart-warming gesture for Bangladesh opener - Das. The former Indian skipper gifted his bat to Das after the star batter tormented the potent bowling attack of the Men In Blue at the Oval. Das smashed a quick-fire half-century against India to enter his name in the record books at the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup Points Table: Can Pakistan challenge India, South Africa for place in semi-finals after win over Proteas?

“When we were sitting in the dining hall, Virat Kohli came and gifted a bat to Litton. According to me, it was a moment of inspiration for Litton," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying by BDcrictime Bangla. "Litton is a class batter. We have seen him play classical shots. He is a brilliant player in Tests and ODIs. Recently, he has started playing well in T20Is as well," he added.

Das smashed the second-fastest half-century of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. The star batter completed his half-century in 21 balls against Team India. Das scored 60 off 27 balls against India although his batting heroics went in vain at the Oval. KL Rahul's brilliant run-out of Das proved to be a turning point of the thrilling encounter between India and Bangladesh. Chasing a revised target of 151, the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh side mustered 145-6 after the 2nd innings of the match was reduced to 16 overs. Batting icon Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls for India, was named the Player of the Match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON