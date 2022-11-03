T20 World Cup Points Table: Can Pakistan challenge India, South Africa for place in semi-finals after win over Proteas?

All-rounder Shadab Khan emerged as the knight in shining armour for the Green Army against South Africa as Babar Azam-led Pakistan avoided an early exit from the ICC World T20 2022 on Thursday. Staging a late comeback in the race for the semi-finals, Team India's arch-rivals Pakistan carved out a stunning win over the Temba Bavuma's men to extend their stay in the ICC event.

Babar-led Pakistan outclassed South Africa by 33 runs (DLS method) in a rain-marred contest at the famous Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Pakistan's Shadab was named the Player of the Match for his all-round show against South Africa in match No.36 of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. With an impressive win over the Proteas in the rain-curtailed encounter, Pakistan now have an outside chance of making it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup Super 12 - Group 2 Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR India 4 3 1 0 6 +0.730 South Africa 4 2 1 1 4 +1.441 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 4 +1.117 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 4 -1.276 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 3 -03.13 Netherlands (E) 4 1 3 0 2 -1.233

In order to secure a late berth in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, Babar-led Pakistan will have to finish ahead of either arch-rivals India or the Proteas in the Group 2 standings. If South Africa end up drawing a single point from their Super 12 match against the Netherlands, the Green Army has a decent chance of finishing ahead of the Proteas.

The Green Army can also eclipse Team India if minnows Zimbabwe register a win over the Rohit Sharma-led side in their final Super 12 fixture on Sunday. Zimbabwe had earlier stunned Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. India only need to score a point in their final game to finish ahead of Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

South Africa are set to lock horns with the Netherlands at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Babar-led Pakistan are also scheduled to take on Bangladesh at the same venue. Group 2 leaders India will meet Zimbabwe in the 42nd match of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

