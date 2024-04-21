Virat Kohli livid with umpires over freak dismissal against KKR, hurls a mouthful as no-ball storm hits RCB

Out or not out? Virat Kohli's cheap dismissal in the Indian Premier League season 2024 sparked a huge debate on Sunday. The former skipper of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru was outsmarted by Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana, who bowled a slow full toss to bag the jackpot wicket of the Orange Cap leader at the Eden Gardens. Facing Rana in the third over of the RCB innings in the high-scoring IPL 2024 showdown, Kohli failed to time the ball, which appeared to be an over-the-waist no ball. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli chats with the umpire after he is given out (AP)

Batting outside the crease, Kohli was treated with a slow full toss by Rana. With the KKR batter outsmarting the RCB batter, Kohli ended up giving away a top edge towards Rana. After the KKR bowler took the catch, Kohli immediately went for a review. With the on-field umpire summoning the third umpire for a referral, Kohli thought that the review would hand the RCB batter a lifeline. However, Kohli was given out, and the RCB batter confronted the officials following the freak dismissal.

Kohli hurls a mouthful as no-ball storm hits RCB

As third umpire Michael Gough was convinced that the ball dipped below the waist, an animated Kohli lamented the match officials for adjudging him out. Ball-tracking technology suggested that the delivery would have been a below-the-waist ball if Kohli had his usual batting stance. Kohli was dismissed for 18 off 7 balls as the former RCB skipper extended his low-scoring run in the green jersey.

'It was a legal ball'

Kohli scored two ducks in RCB's green jersey in the 2023 and 2022 seasons. The 35-year-old scored 18 when RCB donned their green jersey for the first time in the 2024 season. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also welcomed the third umpire's decision during the IPL 2024 match. "It was a legal ball," Pathan said in his tweet.