Virat Kohli livid with umpires over freak dismissal against KKR, hurls a mouthful as no-ball storm hits RCB
Virat Kohli confronted the match umpires after his freak dismissal against KKR's Harshit Rana at the IPL 2024.
Out or not out? Virat Kohli's cheap dismissal in the Indian Premier League season 2024 sparked a huge debate on Sunday. The former skipper of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru was outsmarted by Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana, who bowled a slow full toss to bag the jackpot wicket of the Orange Cap leader at the Eden Gardens. Facing Rana in the third over of the RCB innings in the high-scoring IPL 2024 showdown, Kohli failed to time the ball, which appeared to be an over-the-waist no ball.
Batting outside the crease, Kohli was treated with a slow full toss by Rana. With the KKR batter outsmarting the RCB batter, Kohli ended up giving away a top edge towards Rana. After the KKR bowler took the catch, Kohli immediately went for a review. With the on-field umpire summoning the third umpire for a referral, Kohli thought that the review would hand the RCB batter a lifeline. However, Kohli was given out, and the RCB batter confronted the officials following the freak dismissal.
ALSO READ: IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB IPL Live Score: Rajat Patidar smashes fifty, Jacks departs; RCB 137/3 in 11.1 overs vs KKR 222/6
Kohli hurls a mouthful as no-ball storm hits RCB
As third umpire Michael Gough was convinced that the ball dipped below the waist, an animated Kohli lamented the match officials for adjudging him out. Ball-tracking technology suggested that the delivery would have been a below-the-waist ball if Kohli had his usual batting stance. Kohli was dismissed for 18 off 7 balls as the former RCB skipper extended his low-scoring run in the green jersey.
'It was a legal ball'
Kohli scored two ducks in RCB's green jersey in the 2023 and 2022 seasons. The 35-year-old scored 18 when RCB donned their green jersey for the first time in the 2024 season. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also welcomed the third umpire's decision during the IPL 2024 match. "It was a legal ball," Pathan said in his tweet.
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, PBKS vs GT Live Score, KKR vs RCB IPL Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.