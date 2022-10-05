Watch: Virat Kohli converts Kishore Kumar's old bungalow to swanky restaurant, gives fans a tour

Virat Kohli on Wednesday presented the fans a glimpse of his new venture, called the 'One8 Commune' in Mumbai. The talismanic cricketer has converted 'Gouri Kunj', the bungalow of legendary singer Kishore Kumar into a restaurant, which promises to cater every community in terms of food.

Kohli released a video in this regard, where he mentioned that utmost importance has been given to the food with an objective to attract customers visit the place more than once.

In the video, Kohli can be seen giving a tour to popular actor Manish Paul, as the two share their unique food stories and engage in a fun segment of dumb charades.

Speaking on the choice of venue, Kohli said he is a huge fan of Kishore Kumar and also sang a verse of his song “Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi”.

“His songs have really really touched me. One person asked me who would you I have like to met, I would have said Kishore Da always because he was just charismatic," the cricketer can be heard saying in the video.

As per reports, Kohli has leased out the property in Juhu for five years.

This is not the first time Kohli has set his foot in the hospitality business as he owns a chain of restaurants with the same name. The chain has outlets in Delhi, Kolkata and Pune.

Apart from being a prolific cricketer, Virat has other businesses as well, which ranges from clothing, fragrances, and shoes all under the 'One8' brand, which is in association with sporting giants Puma. He also has invested in another brand named 'Wrogn'.

Kohli, who roared back to form in the Asia Cup 2022, will now be seen in action at the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October 16. India will kick-off their campaign against arch rivals Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne.

