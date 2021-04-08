IPL 2021: Virat Kohli delivers riveting speech to RCB's new recruits, gets huge round of applause from teammates - WATCH

An energetic and motivated Virat Kohli ensured he took all the newcomers at Royal Challengers Bangalore under his wing ahead of the start of the IPL 2021 and delivered an inspirational speech to his new set of players to keep them in good stead ahead of RCB's opener on Friday. RCB, who made it to the IPL playoffs last year, purchased some exciting buys at the 2021 auction with Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell headlining the exciting new bunch of players.

Other include the likes of all-rounder Dan Christian, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudesai and KS Bharat. In a tweet uploaded by RCB, captain Kohli ahead of a practice session could be seen talking to his players, using the kind of motivational words only he can.

"To all the new guys who have joined RCB, welcome to this amazing group of guys. As you know from the guys that have played here in the past, the atmosphere, the energy throughout the season will be amazing. The only thing I expect from the guys is to make the most of the time spent of the field. Whether it’s practice sessions, needless to mention, I expect guys to show intensity. That’s the way we have always played and that won’t change," Kohli said.

Kohli emphasized on the need to make the most of the opportunities and stressed that it was the major reason behind RCB having a good season in IPL 2020. "Last year was a great step in the right direction for us and I feel like our squad is even stronger this year. I expect good things to happen again," Kohli added.

"But a lot of enjoyment happened last year and the focus was to make the most of the time we had, especially in our practice sessions. There was no mucking around, there was no wasting time. We were professionals in what we wanted to do and had a lot of fun as well through the season."

Kohli backed the new additions and sounded confident of them contributing immensely to the team. "I am backing you, the management is backing you. Players who have been selected, we believe they are going to contribute to the culture that RCB has, and to the plans that we’re going to execute on the field," the RCB captain said.

"If we all believe together, we can do some really specials things this season. All of us should look forward to it, I certainly look forward to it. So let’s get off to a good start boys."

RCB play defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener on Friday.