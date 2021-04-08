IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers react after Usain Bolt tweets in RCB jersey

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt’s love for IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is no secret. The Olympic gold medalist makes not attempts to hide his emotions for RCB. A couple of days before the start of IPL 2021, Bolt donned the RCB jersey and tweeted to convey his best wishes to the Virat Kohli-led side.

Bolt’s gesture did not go unnoticed. RCB captain Virat Kohli, their most successful overseas cricketer AB de Villiers and the franchise itself took note of the tweet and reacted.

In his tweet supporting RCB, Bolt also established his supremacy in his usual wittiest style as he wrote: "Challengers, just letting you know, I'm still the fastest cat around. @imVkohli @ABdeVilliers17 @pumacricket @RCBTweets."

Replying to Bolt’s tweet on RCB, Kohli said there is no doubt about Bolt’s abilities.

“No doubt and that's why we've got you on our team now, tweeted Kohli.

No doubt and that's why we've got you on our team now 🙌 @usainbolt @pumacricket https://t.co/1k3ZkTozR5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 7, 2021





AB de Villiers replied: "We know whom to call when we need a few extra runs! @usainbolt @pumacricket."

We know whom to call when we need a few extra runs! 👀 @usainbolt @pumacricket — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 7, 2021





RCB went to the extent of inviting Bolt to India to be a part of their unit.

“The Red suits you, legend! Next up, catch a flight to India. We’re waiting!” RCB tweeted.

The Red suits you, legend! Next up, catch a flight to India. We’re waiting! 🙌🤩 https://t.co/tn0GE4KZLt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021





Earlier last week, the batting legends Kohli and De Villiers had engaged in a cheeky Twitter banter that saw the South African challenging the RCB skipper Kohli for a race.

RCB had sneaked into the playoffs last year but this year they would want to better the performance and win the elusive trophy for the first time. Their decision to rope in Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson in the auctions earlier this year, has added to the strength of the squad.

The RCB players are currently in Chennai gearing up for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The IPL 2021 opener between RCB and Mumbai Indians will be played on April 9.