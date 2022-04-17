'Let's be honest, Virat needs runs. But these little things...': Doull hails Kohli for his 'Jordan-esque' catch vs Delhi

Virat Kohli may have not been his usual self with the bat for the past couple of years, but one can't keep the star player out of the game. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) often gets lost in his own fervour to pull off some amazing catches and fielding efforts. Kohli, who was run out on 12 in the game against Delhi Capitals, took a blinder on Saturday as he leapt in the air to take a stunning one-handed catch at cover.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It all happened in the 17th over when Mohammed Siraj bowled a full toss against opposition skipper Rishabh Pant, who sliced it to Kohli at the edge of the circle. Kohli in no time plucked it out of thin air with his right hand, making the Wankhede crowd go berserk over the effort. The one-handed stunner would have certainly put a smile on the faces of Bangalore fans, who were taken aback when Lalit Yadav affected Kohli's run out with a direct hit.

Also Read | Virat Kohli falls agonisingly short, registers unwanted dismissal record after a nine-year gap

Kohli, who has blown hot and cold so far in the 10-team competition, is seeking consistency at the moment. But former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull feels these "little" things can turn things around. He even compared the catch to the iconic leaping pose of basketball great Michael Jordan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He was right on the edge of the circle. When you got Rishabh Pant going, you have to be right on the edge of the circle. You're happy with a single... no issues with that. But we saw a Jordan-esque effort from Virat. When you are not contributing with the bat, these things matter. Let's be honest, he needs runs. For me, these little things turn the game. Even in the interview he gave us from the spider-cam halfway through the innings, he seemed happy in his environment. He keeps pulling off these things," Doull told host broadcaster at the end of the game.

While Kohli perished early to prolong the wait for his elusive 71st ton, Dinesh Karthik notched up an unbeaten 66 off 34 balls. He put on an unbeaten stand of 97 for the sixth wicket with Shahbaz Ahmed, who hit 32, as Bangalore plundered 69 runs from the last four overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In response, the Capitals could only manage 173 for seven despite opener David Warner scoring an impressive 38-ball 66. It was RCB's fourth win in six games and they are now third on the points table while Delhi endured their third defeat in five outings.