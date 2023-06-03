Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virat Kohli express grief over lives lost in tragic Odisha train accident

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 03, 2023 10:57 AM IST

Virat Kohli extended his condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the tragic accident on Friday.

Team India batter Virat Kohli expressed his condolences on the tragic train accident in Odisha, which has resulted in death of at least 233 people, while injuring more than 900. The accident took place in the Balasore district, as three trains derailed one on top of another in a horrific sequence.

Virat Kohli(PTI)

Taking to his official Twitter account, Kohli wrote, “Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

(More to follow…)

