Virat Kohli falls to his knees while batting due to dehydration, gets treated midway during India's innings

Virat Kohli displayed solid grit and resilience during the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh and made a valuable contribution to India's 7-wicket win. The batting maestro battled against dehydration while batting on Day 4, but he kept on going and played with an aggressive mindset. He missed his half-century by three runs in the first innings and was dismissed while attempting a big shot to continue the fearless approach which India adopted throughout the innings. Virat Kohli displays strong resilience to battle out dehydration in Kanpur(X Image)

Kohli had a tough time coping with the humid weather in Kanpur. The BCCI medical treatment came out to assist him, and a wet towel was wrapped around his forehead to help him battle dehydration. He was batting alongside KL Rahul at that time. The two batters decided to take on the Bangladesh bowlers and played their shots to continue the momentum set by Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the innings.

En route to his 47-run knock, Kohli became the second Indian cricketer to complete 27000 runs in international cricket after Sachin Tendulkar. He reached the mark fastest by any player - 594 innings.

In between the two Indian batting greats are Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, with 28,016 runs at the second spot, and Australia's Ricky Ponting at the third, with 27,483 runs.

Kohli, who has a little over 8,870 runs in Tests, has 13,906 runs in 295 ODIs and another 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is — a format from which he retired after helping India win the T20 World Cup in June this year.

Fearless India complete 2-0 whitewash over Bangladesh

The Indian batting maestro also scored an unbeaten 29 runs off 37 balls in the second innings as India won the match by 7 wickets to complete a 2-0 whitewash over Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, after taking two wickets in the final hour of Day 4, the Indian bowlers didn't waste much time wrapping Bangladesh's innings on Day 5. The visitors were bundled out for just 146 runs in the second innings, thanks to three-wicket hauls by Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, achieving the victory target of 95 runs in 17.2 overs. Rishabh Pant hit the winning boundary to take India over the line. The series victory extends India's lead at the top of the World Test Championship rankings ahead of Australia in second.