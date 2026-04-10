Virat Kohli favoured to crack Sandeep Sharma puzzle, unlike Rohit Sharma: ‘There will be many tactical moves’

Virat Kohli has made a strong start to IPL 2026, showing early signs of another impactful season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru with the bat. He looks in good touch, keen to dominate bowlers in the powerplay, and has not hesitated to step out or take the aerial route when needed. There is a clear intent in his approach at the top of the order this year. In the upcoming clash, he is set to face one of his long-standing IPL challenges in Sandeep Sharma.

Virat Kohli will be up against Sandeep Sharma on Friday, who has got the better of him seven times in IPL.(ANI Pic Service)

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It has been an underrated contest over the years, with the RR pacer dismissing the former India skipper seven times. Despite that record, Kohli has not held back, scoring 132 runs against him at a strike rate of 150, showing he is willing to take risks and counter the threat head-on.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan pointed out the contrasting match-ups involving Sandeep against Kohli and Rohit Sharma, highlighting how the pacer has historically troubled both but with differing impact in recent times.

“Look, Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Virat Kohli seven times. I had said against Mumbai that Sandeep Sharma should be brought in against Rohit Sharma, and Sandeep did get Rohit Sharma out. Now the concern is that Rohit Sharma’s strike rate against Sandeep stays around 100, but Virat Kohli’s strike rate against him in recent times has gone up to around 150," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

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{{^usCountry}} Rohit was dismissed by Sandeep for the sixth time in the rain-affected clash in Guwahati. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rohit was dismissed by Sandeep for the sixth time in the rain-affected clash in Guwahati. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Continuing his analysis, Pathan flagged a visible shift in Sandeep's approach, suggesting the bowler now relies more on variation than aggression. He also pointed to a predictable pattern in his opening deliveries, adding that a batter of Kohli’s calibre is unlikely to miss such cues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Continuing his analysis, Pathan flagged a visible shift in Sandeep's approach, suggesting the bowler now relies more on variation than aggression. He also pointed to a predictable pattern in his opening deliveries, adding that a batter of Kohli’s calibre is unlikely to miss such cues. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He steps out, tries to put pressure on the bowler, and it feels like Sandeep Sharma’s peak is now behind him. These days he looks a bit more defensive, trying to find ways to survive. He has always been a smart bowler, but a pattern has been noticed. In all three recent matches, Sandeep Sharma has used a slower delivery on the very first ball. The question is, does Virat know this? I am sure he does, because he is a top player,” he added. “Virat Kohli might be able to counter” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He steps out, tries to put pressure on the bowler, and it feels like Sandeep Sharma’s peak is now behind him. These days he looks a bit more defensive, trying to find ways to survive. He has always been a smart bowler, but a pattern has been noticed. In all three recent matches, Sandeep Sharma has used a slower delivery on the very first ball. The question is, does Virat know this? I am sure he does, because he is a top player,” he added. “Virat Kohli might be able to counter” {{/usCountry}}

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Building on the tactical battle, Pathan suggested that while Sandeep Sharma might need to rethink his approach, Kohli, given his current form, looks well-equipped to counter whatever comes his way, setting up an intriguing contest of adjustments.

“Will Kohli step out on the very first ball and try to put Sandeep under pressure throughout the over? Or will Sandeep think that he needs to try something different against Kohli? Because Anshul Kamboj got him out when he stepped out, and he has pace. So can Sandeep do something different? Can he keep the length a bit fuller, avoid slower balls and instead go for swing? Can he bring the wicketkeeper up? There will be many tactical moves in this battle. It feels like Virat Kohli, the way he is batting, might be able to counter this," he added.

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