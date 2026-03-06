Virat Kohli’s final playbook the perfect remedy for struggling Abhishek Sharma if India keen on continuing with opener

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir took digs at Abhishek, describing him as a slogger. The remark initially drew criticism from fans, many of whom felt it was harsh and biased. But as the tournament progressed and Abhishek continued to struggle with rhythm, the conversation slowly began to change. His difficulties with the bat only added fuel to the debate.

Abhishek began the tournament against the USA while battling a stomach bug and was dismissed off the very first ball. His troubles worsened off the field as his condition deteriorated, calling for hospitalisation, which made him miss the game against Namibia. When he returned for the high-profile clash against Pakistan, the result was no different - another duck. The struggles did not end there either, as he fell for yet another duck against the Netherlands, completing an unwanted hat-trick. In the space of a few matches, the narrative around him shifted sharply, with questions suddenly being raised about his place in the side.

However, when the moment arrived on the biggest stage at the T20 World Cup , things took an unexpected turn. Before the tournament began, Abhishek was widely tipped to be the MVP of India’s batting unit, expected to provide explosive starts and dominate opposition bowlers. Many even drew comparisons with his mentor, Yuvraj Singh , who lit up the 2007 T20 World Cup. But a stomach infection early in the campaign derailed that momentum.

Abhishek Sharma finds himself at a crucial crossroads very early in his career. The attacking left-hander built a reputation over the past couple of years for his fearless strokeplay at the top of the order, producing several eye-catching performances that quickly pushed him into the spotlight. His rise was so rapid that he even climbed to the top of the ICC T20I batting rankings.

He finally got off the mark in the Super 8 clash against South Africa, but the innings never quite settled as he struggled against the pace of Kagiso Rabada, appearing uneasy and unable to connect cleanly. The usual fluency in his bat swing went missing, and some of it could have been down to the weight he lost during his stomach infection; he eventually fell for 15 to Marco Jansen. The following game against Zimbabwe brought brief relief with a composed 55, raising hopes again, but the respite proved short-lived. In a virtual knockout against the West Indies, he managed only 10 during the chase before Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97 bailed India out, and the pattern continued in the semi-final against England, where Abhishek departed for just nine, prompting fresh questions about his ability to handle pressure in high-stakes ICC matches.

While the Indian camp remains upbeat heading into the final, Abhishek’s form has become a genuine concern. Persisting with a player who is struggling for rhythm carries its own risk, but both Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir have shown immense faith in him. The hope within the camp will be for a moment like the one Virat Kohli produced in the 2024 T20 World Cup final at Barbados. Kohli had endured a rough time throughout that tournament, but when India found themselves in early trouble in the final, he rose to the occasion with a match-winning 75, reminding everyone of his big-match pedigree.

Abhishek, do you remember Virat’s fight two years ago? Drawing a direct comparison between Abhishek and Kohli would be unfair, considering Kohli’s vast experience and the legacy he had already built in World Cups before 2024. Still, taking inspiration from a legend won’t hurt. Kohli’s example could serve as a reminder for Abhishek to stand tall on the biggest stage if the opportunity presents itself at the Narendra Modi Stadium, especially as time is beginning to run out after a string of failures.

Even if he does not come good in the final, Abhishek arguably still deserves patience. At the same time, it would be harsh on the players waiting in the wings. Talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill would walk into many international sides, yet, in India, the depth of competition has kept them out of even the 15-man squad. Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi is another name making rapid progress in age-group cricket since breaking through in the Indian Premier League, and one more strong season could push him closer to national selection.

Despite all that Abhishek has achieved over the past couple of years, the ongoing campaign has raised serious questions about his credentials at the highest level. His struggles against off-spinners and sharp pace have been hard to miss, and those weaknesses have begun to chip away at the reputation he built through his explosive batting. For a player once seen as a guaranteed match-winner, the scrutiny has grown with every low score. Much could now hinge on how he responds in the final. If he fails to deliver there as well, the faith that has kept him in the XI, almost a lifeline during this difficult phase, could begin to fade.