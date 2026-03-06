Jasprit Bumrah holds the door to stop Jacob Bethell in India’s game of thrones against England

India are through to the T20 World Cup 2026 final after a gripping 7-run win over England in the semifinal. On a night where nearly 500 runs were scored in 40 overs, the obvious headline belonged to Sanju Samson and Jacob Bethell. Samson’s 89 runs off 42 balls powered India to 253/7, and Bethell’s 105 off 48 took England to the doorstep of an immortal victory. With India winning, the 89-run innings earned Samson the Player of the Match award. Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell. (PTI)

Yet, a deep dive into the game suggests that the decisive contribution may have come from elsewhere. When England finished at 246/7, falling seven runs short despite Bethell's sensational 105 off 48, the numbers point to Jasprit Bumrah as the man who ultimately shaped the result.

His efforts turned the climax of the game into a Hodor situation - the kind of last-stand resistance made famous in Game of Thrones, when one figure braced against a force threatening to break through. One of the most epic scenes from the cult fantasy-drama series unfurled in season 6, when everyone’s beloved Hodor sacrifices his life. As Bran Stark learns to harness his powers in Game of Thrones, he wargs into Hodor in the present while simultaneously witnessing the past, creating a psychic link with Hodor’s younger self, Wylis. During their escape, Meera Reed screams for Hodor to “hold the door” to stop the pursuing wights while Bran remains trapped in his vision. The command travels back through the link into the past, causing young Wylis to collapse in a seizure as he experiences a glimpse of his own future death. Overwhelmed by the trauma and Meera’s echoing cries, Wylis repeatedly mutters “hold the door” until the words slur together, eventually becoming the single word “Hodor.”

India’s batting firework built the platform India’s total was driven by an aggressive, multi-phase batting performance. Sanju Samson dominated early and in the middle overs, supported by quick bursts from Ishan Kishan (39 off 18), Shivam Dube (43 off 25). Batters Hardik Pandya (27 off 12) and Tilak Varma (21 off 7) also played impactful cameos, helping India post a total that felt out of reach for a power-packed English batting.

The cumulative effect was relentless scoring across phases rather than reliance on a single innings.