Jasprit Bumrah holds the door to stop Jacob Bethell in India’s game of thrones against England
Sanju Samson won the Player of the Match in the semifinal vs England. However, deep dive proves the real game-changer was Jasprit Bumrah.
India are through to the T20 World Cup 2026 final after a gripping 7-run win over England in the semifinal. On a night where nearly 500 runs were scored in 40 overs, the obvious headline belonged to Sanju Samson and Jacob Bethell. Samson’s 89 runs off 42 balls powered India to 253/7, and Bethell’s 105 off 48 took England to the doorstep of an immortal victory. With India winning, the 89-run innings earned Samson the Player of the Match award.
Yet, a deep dive into the game suggests that the decisive contribution may have come from elsewhere. When England finished at 246/7, falling seven runs short despite Bethell's sensational 105 off 48, the numbers point to Jasprit Bumrah as the man who ultimately shaped the result.
His efforts turned the climax of the game into a Hodor situation - the kind of last-stand resistance made famous in Game of Thrones, when one figure braced against a force threatening to break through. One of the most epic scenes from the cult fantasy-drama series unfurled in season 6, when everyone’s beloved Hodor sacrifices his life. As Bran Stark learns to harness his powers in Game of Thrones, he wargs into Hodor in the present while simultaneously witnessing the past, creating a psychic link with Hodor’s younger self, Wylis. During their escape, Meera Reed screams for Hodor to “hold the door” to stop the pursuing wights while Bran remains trapped in his vision. The command travels back through the link into the past, causing young Wylis to collapse in a seizure as he experiences a glimpse of his own future death. Overwhelmed by the trauma and Meera’s echoing cries, Wylis repeatedly mutters “hold the door” until the words slur together, eventually becoming the single word “Hodor.”
India’s batting firework built the platform
India’s total was driven by an aggressive, multi-phase batting performance. Sanju Samson dominated early and in the middle overs, supported by quick bursts from Ishan Kishan (39 off 18), Shivam Dube (43 off 25). Batters Hardik Pandya (27 off 12) and Tilak Varma (21 off 7) also played impactful cameos, helping India post a total that felt out of reach for a power-packed English batting.
The cumulative effect was relentless scoring across phases rather than reliance on a single innings.
England’s chase never collapsed
England’s response ensured the match never became comfortable for India. They scored 246 runs at a scoring rate of 12.30 per over, barely below the required rate of 12.65.
Even late in the chase, the equation remained feasible. After 15 overs, England were 185/5, needing 69 from 30 balls with Bethell in devastating rhythm and flow. The required rate of 13.8 runs per over at this stage was demanding but hardly impossible given the scoring pattern in the match.
The most important hinge for India: Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah’s spell reads 4 overs, 33 runs, 1 wicket, at an economy rate of 8.25. That figure becomes striking when compared with the game's overall scoring rate. England scored at 12.30 runs per over, meaning Bumrah operated 4.05 runs per over below the match tempo.
Across four overs, that represents roughly 16 runs suppressed relating to the game’s scoring pattern. India won the match by just seven runs, making it crystal clear that no other bowler approached the level of control Bumrah showed.
The overs that changed the chase
Bumrah’s impact becomes even clearer when examining when he bowled. He delivered the 16th and 18th overs of England’s innings, two of the most decisive points in the chase.
Start of the 16th over
England: 185/5
Target equation: 69 off 30
Required rate: 13.80
Bumrah conceded 8 runs
New equation: 61 off 24 balls, raising the required rate above 15 per over.
Start of the 18th over
England: 209/5
Target equation: 45 off 18
Bumrah conceded 6 runs
The equation immediately became 39 off 12, pushing the required rate to 19.5 per over. In practical terms, those two overs forced England’s task out of their hands.
Suppressing momentum in a high-scoring match
Another way to interpret Bumrah’s spell is through run suppression relative to match tempo. If he had conceded runs at the match scoring rate (12.30 per over). His four overs would have cost approximately 49 runs; he conceded 33. That difference is the reason even Bethell’s extraordinary hundred could not tilt the chase.
The difference between building and defending
None of this diminishes Samson’s innings. His 89 off 42 balls provided the attacking foundation that lifted India to 253 and put England under immediate pressure. But in matches where both sides score at extraordinary rates, the decisive moments often belong to bowlers who can briefly interrupt that flow. Samson built the total that gave India a chance to reach the final. Bumrah’s precision, delivered exactly when England needed acceleration, ensured that the total proved just out of reach.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
