Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir 'end all the masala' as BCCI teases blockbuster sit-down interview between former rivals

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) broke the internet on Wednesday as it teased a blockbuster sit-down interview between former India captain Virat Kohli and incumbent team head coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of the start of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in Chennai on Thursday. BCCI teases blockbuster sit-down interview between Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir

Kohli's relationship with Gambhir is no secret to world cricket. They have had their share of on-field run-ins, more recently in IPL 2023, which, in fact, was a major worry for fans and experts when Gambhir was appointed as Rahul Dravid's successor. But the two have moved past old feuds, and there couldn't be a better example than BCCI's epic social media post, which garnered over 15,000 views just 30 minutes after it went on the internet.

In the 100-second clip, the two are shown a video of their match-winning 83-run stand for third wicket in the 2011 World Cup final, before Gambhir recalls Kohli's iconic 2014/15 series in Australia and compares it with his 137-run knock in Napier against New Zealand in 2009.

Kohli, however, ended the teaser to the blockbuster interview saying that the two are all set to put an “end to all the masala” pertaining to their relationship.

Kohli said: “Here were are. We have come a long way and putting an end to all the masala.”

Gambhir, who burst into laughter, added:" That's a good start to the conversation."

BCCI captioned the video: “A Very Special Interview. Stay tuned for a deep insight on how great cricketing minds operate. #TeamIndia’s Head Coach @GautamGambhir and @imVkohli come together in a never-seen-before freewheeling chat.”

When Gambhir had set the record straight on his relationship with Kohli

Although the major concern around Gambhir's appointment pertained to his old feuds with Kohli, who remains an active member of the Indian set-up across formats, the former India cricketer, in his first press conference as the new head coach of the Indian team in July, clarified that their equation is "between two mature individuals" and not for public consumption.

"On the field, everyone has got the right to fight for their own team, for their own jersey, and want to come back in a winning dressing room. But, at the moment, I think you are representing India and representing 140 crore Indians and I am sure we are going to be on the same page and try and make India proud.

"I share a very good relationship off the field and we will continue to do that. But yes, to make it more public what kind of a relationship [we have] I think it is between two individuals."

Ten years after the infamous sledging incident when RCB faced KKR in an IPL 2013 game, Gambhir, who was then the Lucknow Super Giants mentor, and Kohli had another scrap in IPL 2023 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. The two had to be pulled apart by other players around, before BCCI took strict action against both the former India teammates.

However, a year later, amid fans expecting another episode of an ugly spat between the two, Kohli and Gambhir, much to their surprise, shared an internet-breaking hug during an IPL game. The two have also been seen in a jovial mood each time they interacted on the sidelines of India's practice sessions.