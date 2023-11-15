'I've come to India at the right time': Virat Kohli turns David Beckham into fanboy after historic 50th ton

The ongoing World Cup 2023 semifinal encounter between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium has been nothing short of a spectacle. Fans gathered at the arena to watch Virat Kohli eclipse the great Sachin Tendulkar's record were treated with the historic moment. (Follow | India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup Semi-Final)

Virat Kohli gets standing ovation from David Beckham

Kohli completed the ton in the 42nd over and he couldn't have asked for a better set-up. Right after slamming the ton, Kohli went on the ground and shortly after he turned towards Sachin, who is in attendance, and bowed, paying respect to his idol.

If Kohli ran the show with the bat, fans were up more treat as star footballer and former England captain David Beckham's presence added more glamour in the high-octane encounter. Beckham was spotted sitting with Tendulkar and BCCI secretary Jay Shah during the course of the Indian innings. Bollywood stars Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra were also present in the crowd, which also had other film stars in attendance.

Beckham was already excited to watch Kohli bat, as revealed by the former footballer on his Instagram story ahead of the match. And he did get to enjoy one of Kohli's finest knock. Beckham also gave the former India captain a standing ovation after he reached the historic ton.

Speaking to the official broadcaster after the Indian innings, Beckham said: “It's just a real pleasure to actually be in this stadium and witness a piece of history. You know obviously I've spent some time today with Sachin and I know what he achieved in this stadium and I know what he achieved for his country and the sport, but then to see Virat do it today. It is truly incredible. You can see the atmosphere at the stadium. I've come to India for the first time, at the right time. I've been here for Diwali, I've been here for New Year and now I'm here for my first game in the World Cup and it's very special.”

Beckham also interacted with the Indian cricket team ahead of the match, glimpses of which were shared by the ex-footballer on Instagram.

Beckham is UNICEF's goodwill ambassador — a role which he took up in the year 2005. As per a PTI report, the ex-footballer is touring the country to understand the state of the action and contribute towards advocating for child rights and gender equality, which is also the global theme for World Children's Day 2023.

Earlier this month, the league stage game between World Cup hosts India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on November 2 witnessed the celebration of ICC's initiative 'One Day 4 Children' and promotion of the #BeAChampion campaign. Then Tendulkar and Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan took part in a short event during a drinks break in the second half of the match.

Meanwhile, riding on tons by Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, India piled a massive 397/4 in 50 overs batting first. Kohli was dismissed for 117 off 113 balls, while Iyer smashed 105 in just 70 deliveries.

Shubman Gill, who was earlier retired hurt on 79, returned to bat in the final over and added one more run to his tally. He finished unbeaten on 80 off 66 balls.

