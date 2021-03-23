Virat Kohli goes past Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar to create massive record during India vs England 1st ODI

India captain Virat Kohli kept everyone waiting for that elusive international hundred after he got out for 56 in the first ODI against England in Pune but that didn’t mean he fell short of adding yet another massive record to his list.

Kohli on Tuesday, became the fastest to score 10,000 international runs across formats on home soil bettering former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's record.

India vs England 1st ODI live score

Kohli got to the landmark when he scored his fifty in the series opener. The India captain now has 10002 runs in international cricket on home soil in 195 innings at an average of 61.74.

Ponting had taken 219 innings to score 10000 runs across formats on home soil.

The third in the list and also the only other Indian apart Kohli, is the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin had taken 223 innings to reach the milestone.

Mahela Jayawardena, Kumar Sangakkara, and Jacques Kallis are the only other cricketers to have registered more than 10000 runs in international cricket on home soil but none of them had done it in less than 200 innings like Kohli.

List of Fastest to 10,000 runs across formats in international cricket in a host country

Kohli, who hasn’t scored a century for India for 487 days now, started his innings on a positive note. He negated the threat of leg-spinner Adil Rashid and went after the likes of Ben Stokes to carry on the good work with Shikhar Dhawan after a solid opening partnership between the latter and Rohit Sharma.

Kohli put on 105 runs for the second wicket with Dhawan before providing a simple catch to Moeen Ali off Mark Wood completely against the run of play.

Dhawan too missed his century as he was out for 98.

Earlier, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and asked India to bat first.

India handed debuts to Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna and decided to play KL Rahul at No.5 in place of Rishabh Pant.

India have won the Test and T20I series against England.