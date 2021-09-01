'Virat Kohli has not shown the patience that England bowlers have shown against him': Former India batting coach Bangar

All eyes will be once again on Virat Kohli when India take on England in the fourth Test of the ongoing series which begins on Thursday at The Oval. The Indian skipper may have scored a fifty in his last innings but the only reason he couldn’t convert it into a century was his struggles against the moving ball.

Kohli has batted in five innings so far and has been caught behind in all of them. His batting technique has been analysed by many experts and former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar is the latest one to join the bandwagon.

Speaking in a YouTube video uploaded on Aakash Chopra’s YouTube channel, Bangar opined that the Indian skipper hasn’t shown optimum patience against the English bowlers. He added that Kohli has been playing the deliveries which aren’t meant to be played.

Also Read | 'Should've played in Leeds, must play at Oval': Hussain on changes in India XI

“The bottom line as far as I am concerned is that Virat Kohli has not shown the patience that England bowlers have shown against him. That was the only difference.

“He has not got out defending a lot of times. He has gone towards the ball in all his dismissals. If you see his dismissals from 2014, he did not get out playing the drive as many times as he got out defending. I feel he is playing the sixth or seventh stump delivery, which is not required to be played. He needs to check his position when the ball gets released,” Bangar said.

With the series tied at 1-1, the visitors will push for another victory to take an unassailable lead while it would be interesting to see how the Indian middle performs, along with Kohli, especially after the scrutiny following the an innings defeat in the previous face-off.