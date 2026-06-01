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‘Virat Kohli is a huge name in Australia’: Deputy PM uses RCB example to highlight bilateral ties between two countries

Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David combined to help RCB to their second successive IPL title.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 05:55 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles is a big Virat Kohli fan. Last night, Kohli played a big hand in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s second successive Indian Premier League win. There were also a couple of Australian players who made the win possible: Josh Hazlewood and Tim David.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Defence Richard Marles plays cricket during 'Manobal', a community event at the Defence Colony Club in New Delhi on Monday.(Sumit (ANI))

Hazlewood bowled well and took two wickets while David played a nice cameo of 24 in the chase of 156 runs. Both Aussies played their parts to a tee on what was a memorable night for the Bengaluru-based franchise. Marles on Monday said that the fact that the Aussie players also did their bit was a perfect example of how Indians and Australians are working in tandem in today’s world, not just in cricket but also in other fields.

Also Read: Rajat Patidar mentioned in the same company as MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma: ‘Not easy to earn Virat Kohli’s respect’

1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev was also at the event, and Marles couldn’t help but reveal that standing alongside Dev was kind of a fanboy moment for him. "It is quite a thrill for me to be standing next to the great Kapil Dev... The relationship between Australia and India is at a high point... In so many ways, the shared passion that we have for life is embodied in our passion for cricket," Marles said.

 
kohli josh hazlewood Tim David
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
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