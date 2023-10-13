From Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah: 5 superstars who will lead India's charge against attack-minded Pakistan at WC

After an impressive win against Australia followed by a comfortable triumph over a spirited Afghanistan side, all roads lead to Ahmedabad as Rohit Sharma's Team India is set to resume their iconic rivalry with arch-rivals Pakistan. Two-time champions India will cross swords with 1992 winners Pakistan at the grandest stage of them all - the ICC World Cup.

An attack-minded Pakistan side led by superstar Babar will threaten India's historic unbeaten run(ANI)

India and Pakistan are on a collision course and either one of the two strong title contenders will witness their unbeaten run come to an end at the world's largest cricket arena - the Narendra Modi Stadium. While India upstaged Australia and Afghanistan, Babar Azam's Pakistan side is heading to the blockbuster clash after defeating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Babar and Co. made a mockery of the record run-chase of 345 to decimate Sri Lanka in their previous World Cup fixture.

An attack-minded Pakistan side led by superstar Babar will threaten India's historic unbeaten run against the Green Army in the ODI World Cup. The Men In Blue have extended their winning run over Pakistan to seven editions by outclassing their arch-rivals in 992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019 instalments of the showpiece event. Under Babar's leadership, Pakistan already achieved a historic first by hammering India in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup.

Will history repeat itself in one of the most one-sided rivalries in the ODI World Cup? India will heavily rely on five superstars who are set to lead the charge of the Men In Blue against Pakistan on Saturday.

1) Rohit Sharma

Rohit aka Captain Fantastic has peaked at the right time before the high-profile fixture between the traditional rivals at the 2023 World Cup. Rohit slammed the fastest century by an Indian (at the World Cup) in India's previous outing. The Hitman also became the biggest six-hitter in the history of international cricket. The 36-year-old had scored a match-winning ton against Pakistan when the former champions squared off against each other in the 2019 World Cup.

2) Virat Kohli

There is no denying that Kohli is India's go-to man in high-voltage clashes. The 34-year-old played a blinder of a knock when India edged past Pakistan in the final-ball thriller of the T20 World Cup last year. Kohli played a gritty knock of 85 against Australia in the World Cup opener at Chepauk. The Indian run machine slammed an impressive half-century to shatter multiple records of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in match No.9 of the ODI World Cup. Kohli is only two centuries away from equalling Tendulkar's record tally of ODI centuries.

3) Jasprit Bumrah

Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah silenced his critics with an impressive return to international cricket after a long injury layoff. Bumrah will spearhead India's bowling attack against Pakistan at the world's largest stadium on Saturday. The speedster returned economical figures of four for 34 against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Bumrah also recorded his best figures in the ODI World Cup at Kotla. The senior fast bowler is currently the second-highest wicket-taker (6) at the ODI World Cup.

4) Hardik Pandya

Tipped to succeed Rohit as India's next white-ball captain, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is indispensable to the Indian lineup. The vice-captain played the role of a finisher against Australia. Though Pandya is yet to fully showcase his batting blitz, the all-rounder has complemented Bumrah and Co. with his impressive bowling. Rohit's deputy bagged a brace of wickets against Afghanistan to warm up for the ultimate showdown between India and Pakistan in his hometown.

5) Ravindra Jadeja

The jack-of-all-trades. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become undroppable in India's playing XI across all formats. The senior spinner demolished Australia's world-class batting line-up to set up a memorable win for India at Chepauk. Jadeja went wicketless against Afghanistan - a match in which India's pacers dictated the terms. All-rounder Jadeja might have an instrumental role to play if Team India wants a hiccup-free outing against an unpredictable Pakistan. After scalping three wickets against Australia which turned out to be his best World Cup figures, Jadeja will be eager to extend his wicket tally at the ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad.

