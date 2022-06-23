Watch: Virat Kohli attempts Joe Root's bat-balancing 'magic' trick during warm-up match, video goes viral

Virat Kohli drew the loudest cheers, as is often the case, when he walked out to bat at Grace Road against Leicestershire CCC in India's warm-up ahead of their postponed fifth Test against England. He was the centre of attention and he did manage to stay in the middle for a considerable period of time, playing patiently and entertaining the crowd with his trademark cover drive once in a while.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also seemed to try out something that former England captain Joe Root recently did and left fans perplexed on social media.

Root had made his bat seemingly stand on its own at the non-striker's for a few seconds during the fourth innings of England's first Test against New Zealand. Kohli seemed to be trying to do the same while standing at the non-striker's end on Thursday. But, unlike what was the case with Root, the bat promptly leaned towards him as soon as he took his hand off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Root's trick had come while he was putting up a masterclass in the fourth innings of the first Test, ultimately remaining unbeaten on 115 and leading England to victory. All of this led to fans on social media to hail him as a magician, a word that has often been used to describe the likes of Kohli, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith in the recent past while they were putting up Test centuries for fun. However, the three players have hit a rough patch over the past two years and Root has in this time, raced ahead to equal Kohli and Smith's record of most Test centuries among active cricketers.

Kohli scored his 27th Test century all the way back in November 2019 and has since not scored a ton in any form of international cricket. England have left behind the timid, conservative approach that led to them going 2-1 down in the five-Test series before the last game was postponed. New captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have instead made it clear that they will be fearless and have showcased it in their two wins against New Zealand in the ongoing three-Test series. He may not have been able to emulate Root's magic trick but India will be hoping that Kohli can recreate some the magic that he used to perform consistently until the end of the 2019 and seal a series win for India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Test match against England will be played at Old Trafford starting on July 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON