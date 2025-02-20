Menu Explore
Virat Kohli joins sports legends as team owner in world's first electric powerboating competition

PTI |
Feb 20, 2025 11:27 PM IST

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal, NBA icon LeBron James and Chelsea great Didier Drogba are among other owners in the UIM E1 World Championship

Star India batter Virat Kohli, tennis legend Rafael Nadal, and basketball icon LeBron James are among the prominent team owners of the UIM E1 World Championship, the world’s first all-electric powerboating competition.

The event will feature a star-studded lineup of team owners from across sports, music, and entertainment, including Kohli, whose Team Blue Rising will compete in the global series.

Besides Kohli, the championship boasts of high-profile team owners such as basketball legend James (Team AlUla), music producer and DJ Steve Aoki (Aoki Racing Team), and NFL great Tom Brady (Team Brady).

Other teams include Team Drogba, owned by football Chelsea star Didier Drogba, Team Miami powered by Magnus, owned by Latin music star Marc Anthony, and Team Rafa, backed by tennis icon Nadal.

Additionally, Hollywood actor Will Smith leads Westbrook Racing, while Marcelo Claure helms Team Brazil by Claure Group.

The UIM E1 World Championship presented by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is unique in its commitment to diversity and innovation, featuring mixed-gender pilots selected from various racing disciplines, including rally, jet ski racing, and Formula 1.

These pilots go through the E1 Pilot Academy, where they are chosen based on their racing skills. The races will take place across iconic locations around the world including Jeddah, Miami, Monte Carlo and Doha.

The championship will be broadcast live on FanCode.

