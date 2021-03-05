IND USA
Virat Kohli celebrates Rishabh Pant's hundred against England(Twitter)
Virat Kohli celebrates Rishabh Pant's hundred against England
Virat Kohli jumps off his seat, runs to dressing room balcony to celebrate Rishabh Pant's hundred - WATCH

Virat Kohli jumped out from his seat and ran towards the balcony of India’s dressing room when Pant got to his third Test hundred by hitting a six off England captain Joe Root in the final session of Day 2 in Ahmedabad.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:47 PM IST

One thing that stands out about this Indian cricket team apart from their quality of cricket is how they celebrate each other’s milestones. This feature was once again on display when Team India celebrated Rishabh Pant’s hundred led by captain Virat Kohli on Day 2 of the India vs England 4th Test match in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli jumped out from his seat and ran towards the balcony of India’s dressing room when Pant got to his third Test hundred by hitting a six off England captain Joe Root in the final session of Day 2 even as the entire team was standing and applauding the effort of the wicketkeeper batsman.

Pant, on the other hand, had an expression of relief on his face when he reached his first Test hundred in India. He closed his eyes and thanked the almighty before raising his bat to the crowd.

WATCH: Virat Kohli's celebration after Rishabh Pant's scores century against England


Pant and Sundar’s counter-attacking partnership helped India to reach 294 for 7 at sumps, enjoying a healthy lead of 89 runs in a Test match which they cannot afford to lose.

WATCH - Rishabh Pant's outrageous reverse sweep off James Anderson stuns England cricketers

The duo added 113 runs in 26 overs but more importantly, landed an exquisite 'left-hook' on England's hopes of turning party-poopers, having already conceded a first innings lead of 89 runs.

Pant cracked a 118-ball 101 studded with 13 hits to the fence and two sixes to anchor India's innings after a 144-ball 49 by opener Rohit Sharma at the top.

Washington Sundar also scored a crucial 60 and was at the crease alongwith Axar Patel (11) at the draw of stumps.

For someone, who has always been panned for his lack of game awareness, it was Pant 2.0 at play where he defended when it was necessary but unlocked his brutal attacking instincts when required.

The first 50 came off 82 balls and the next off 33 balls with Washington being the ideal foil, holding one end well en route to his third half century in Test cricket.

Just like playing a single spinner in the third Test was a blunder, England paid the price for playing a bowler short as their main four got tired during the final session.

(With PTI inputs)

