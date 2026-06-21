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‘I am done with it’: Virat Kohli is never returning to Test cricket

Virat Kohli firmly ruled out a return to Test cricket, ending weeks of speculation and confirming he is done with the format for good.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 06:47 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Last month, Virat Kohli found himself at the centre of Test comeback speculation not once, but multiple times — ironically in the same month that marked a year since his shock retirement from the format.

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket a year back

It began when Kohli gifted a red-ball-themed pair of shoes to his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma. The veteran coach's reaction immediately caught attention: “I always remember why red-ball cricket was important for you.” Days later, Rajkumar further fuelled the chatter when he said on a podcast, "We are talking about it... let's see what happens."

As if that wasn't enough, social media went into overdrive again after Kohli appeared alongside Ravi Shastri on a podcast wearing a sweater that many fans felt resembled traditional Test cricket attire.

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Is Kohli really returning to Test cricket?

The former India captain now remains active only in ODI cricket, with the 2027 World Cup widely expected to be his final chapter in international cricket. He had earlier retired from the T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup final in Barbados in June 2024.

Kohli was expected to return to competitive action after IPL 2026 during India's home ODI series against Afghanistan. However, a hamstring issue delayed his comeback. He has nevertheless been named in India's squad for the upcoming ODI series in England, subject to fitness clearance.

 
virat kohli indian cricket team
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ind vs SL Live .
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ind vs SL Live .
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