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Virat Kohli left searching for answers after Prince Yadav’s dream ball; LSG coach reveals RCB star asked, ‘How did he…’

Bharat Arun revealed that even Virat Kohli was stunned by the delivery from Prince Yadav, with the RCB batter asking him, “How did he bowl that ball?”.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 05:07 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Lucknow Super Giants bowling coach Bharat Arun has shared details of his conversation with Virat Kohli after the IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where young pacer Prince Yadav dismissed the RCB star for a duck. Chasing a daunting 213-run target, Kohli suffered a rare failure as Prince produced a superb piece of fast bowling to remove him in just his second delivery. The dismissal was carefully planned by the LSG quick. He first bowled one that shaped away outside off stump, making Kohli cautious, before following it up with a sharp incoming delivery that beat the bat completely and crashed into the stumps, leaving the former RCB captain stunned.

Virat Kohli left stunned by Prince Yadav’s ‘dream ball’.(X Image/ @IPL)

After the match, Kohli was seen chatting with Bharat Arun and Prince Yadav on the ground, and pictures of the interaction quickly went viral on social media.

Recalling the conversation after the match, Bharat revealed that even Kohli was stunned by the delivery from Prince, with the RCB batter asking him, “How did he bowl that ball?” Arun went on to describe it as a “dream delivery” while explaining why producing such movement consistently is extremely difficult for fast bowlers.

“We had a chat with Kohli, and Kohli said, ‘how did he bowl that ball?’ because it’s not very common. Mostly for out-swing bowlers it swings in the air, after pitching the ball tends to come in because of the position of the seam or how it lands. I don’t think any bowler can bowl it at will, but if you are consistently working on your swing, it can be possible, and it was a dream ball,” Arun was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Virat Kohli left searching for answers after Prince Yadav’s dream ball; LSG coach reveals RCB star asked, ‘How did he…’
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