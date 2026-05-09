Virat Kohli left searching for answers after Prince Yadav’s dream ball; LSG coach reveals RCB star asked, ‘How did he…’

Lucknow Super Giants bowling coach Bharat Arun has shared details of his conversation with Virat Kohli after the IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where young pacer Prince Yadav dismissed the RCB star for a duck. Chasing a daunting 213-run target, Kohli suffered a rare failure as Prince produced a superb piece of fast bowling to remove him in just his second delivery. The dismissal was carefully planned by the LSG quick. He first bowled one that shaped away outside off stump, making Kohli cautious, before following it up with a sharp incoming delivery that beat the bat completely and crashed into the stumps, leaving the former RCB captain stunned.

Virat Kohli left stunned by Prince Yadav’s ‘dream ball’.(X Image/ @IPL)

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After the match, Kohli was seen chatting with Bharat Arun and Prince Yadav on the ground, and pictures of the interaction quickly went viral on social media.

Recalling the conversation after the match, Bharat revealed that even Kohli was stunned by the delivery from Prince, with the RCB batter asking him, “How did he bowl that ball?” Arun went on to describe it as a “dream delivery” while explaining why producing such movement consistently is extremely difficult for fast bowlers.

“We had a chat with Kohli, and Kohli said, ‘how did he bowl that ball?’ because it’s not very common. Mostly for out-swing bowlers it swings in the air, after pitching the ball tends to come in because of the position of the seam or how it lands. I don’t think any bowler can bowl it at will, but if you are consistently working on your swing, it can be possible, and it was a dream ball,” Arun was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

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{{^usCountry}} He further opened up on the effort that went into shaping Prince Yadav’s progress ahead of the season. Arun said the coaching staff focused heavily on helping the young pacer understand his strengths during the pre-season camps, while also working closely with him on execution and handling pressure situations better. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further opened up on the effort that went into shaping Prince Yadav’s progress ahead of the season. Arun said the coaching staff focused heavily on helping the young pacer understand his strengths during the pre-season camps, while also working closely with him on execution and handling pressure situations better. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Last year he showed glimpses of what he could achieve. So actually this year during the camps that we had, we discussed his strengths. Under pressure sometimes a bowler goes blank, but under pressure the one who is confident of executing his strengths is going to be most successful in execution. We had a lot of one-on-one chats during the pre-season camps and understood their strength and we went about working perfectly on their strengths, on execution. We challenged them every single session on their executions,” Arun said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Last year he showed glimpses of what he could achieve. So actually this year during the camps that we had, we discussed his strengths. Under pressure sometimes a bowler goes blank, but under pressure the one who is confident of executing his strengths is going to be most successful in execution. We had a lot of one-on-one chats during the pre-season camps and understood their strength and we went about working perfectly on their strengths, on execution. We challenged them every single session on their executions,” Arun said. {{/usCountry}}

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