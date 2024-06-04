Virat Kohli lets it rip against Bumrah, Chahal, Arshdeep in nets, Hardik Pandya ready to emulate 2017 version of himself

Senior India batter Virat Kohli has started training for the T20 World Cup 2024 after missing out on the warm-up match against Bangladesh. Kohli arrived late in New York and had his first training session on Tuesday. He was one of the first ones to start training in the nets for the Ireland clash. The T20 WC broadcasters Star Sports updated that the former India skipper started his session with the throwdown specialist and batted against him for about 20 minutes. Virat Kohli plays a shot during a practice session ahead of India's ICC T20 World Cup opener against Ireland, in New York on Tuesday.(ANI)

Kohli also faced the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja. He smashed the bowlers in the nets. It looked like a fruitful session for the Indian maestro, as he arrived in New York with a lot of confidence after a sensational IPL season where he won the Orange Cap for scoring 741 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Meanwhile, after bowling, Hardik switched to batting in the nets. He got involved in training with coach Vikram Rathour, and the duo took part in some match simulations. The flamboyant all-rounder worked on his match-finishing skills.

Hardik looked in good form during the warm-up match against Bangladesh, where he scored 40 runs* off 23 balls and smashed four sixes and two sixes. He provided a finishing touch to the Indian innings and helped the team post 182/5. He also claimed a wicket with the ball.

The warm-up match was played on a tricky batting surface as India elected to bat first after winning the toss. Apart from Hardik, Rishabh Pant also played an explosive knock of 53 runs off 32 balls, embellished with four sixes and as many fours.

Mehndi Hassan (1/22) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

In the run-chase of 183, Bangladesh never looked a threat and lost wickets regularly. Despite runs from Mahmadullah (40* in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Shakib al Hasan (28 in 34 balls, with two fours), India restricted them to 122/9 in their 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (2/12) and Shivam Dube (2/13) were the picks of the bowlers for India. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya got a wicket each.