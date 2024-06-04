'Couldn't win World Cup. Lost WTC final': Rahul Dravid's coaching tenure reviewed as The Wall confirms departure

Rahul Dravid, the outgoing India head coach, officially confirmed last evening that he is not extending his contract with the team. With this, another India coaching tenure ends, one that had its share of positives and negatives. When Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri in November 2021, a host of things were expected of him, one being to end India's wait for an ICC trophy. Twice, Dravid and his team came close, but the silverware eluded him. Out of 10, what rating would you give Rahul Dravid for his time as India head coach?(ANI)

Having said that, Dravid's stint wasn't just about missed opportunities. Under him, India registered two big Test series wins – against Australia and England at home, and made it to their second straight World Test Championship final. Bilateral series wins kept coming, and last year, India even clinched the Asia Cup title for the eighth time. As Dravid gears up for his final series as India coach, there can be no better farewell for one of India's most decorated cricketers than going out of the high of lifting the T20 World Cup trophy.

To look back at Dravid's tenure and think… what exactly defines the success value of a coach? It is winning trophies? Or the larger picture… the contributions made by him? While Dravid would have certainly loved to add a couple of ICC trophies to his coaching resume, that he did so much to ensure Indian cricket remains in good hands will go down as one of his biggest achievements, reckons Parthiv Patel. Parthiv, Dravid's former India teammate, highlighted the key areas that The Wall extensively worked on, which, in the long run, promises to benefit the Indian cricket team.

"As a coach, you want to win the trophy, but another factor is what kind of culture you want to imbibe within the team. What kind of cricket do you want to play? And the biggest example of that was India's attacking style during the World Cup. There were question marks about whether they could, but Team India constantly did it. One bad day, and India couldn't win the World Cup. In Tests, they lost the WTC final. But they reached the final under him," Parthiv told Cricbuzz.

How Rahul Dravid shaped India's future

Dravid, who tasted success as coach of India A and India Under-19, may not have replicated the same high with the senior men's team but still possesses the keen eye to spot young and skilled talents. Guys like Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal earned their Test caps and are already in line to fill in the big shoes when the existing crop of star players decide to go out. Scouting talent and nurturing them isn't everyone's cup of tea and Parthiv believes Dravid pretty much outshone in this role.

"Also look at the new players that came in. Among wicketkeepers, after Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel announced himself. Among pacers, after Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the likes of Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar bowled well. Even spinners are lined up. Whatever there was to do, Rahul Dravid did it with aplomb. Yashasvi Jaiswal was your leading run-scorer against England, Shubman Gill became your No. 3 batter, which is a big move. The series which India won, Virat Kohli wasn't your No. 1 batter. So there have been plenty of positives for which Rahul Dravid would be remembered," added the former India wicketkeeper.