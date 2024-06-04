Rahul Dravid issues first reaction on parting ways with Rohit Sharma's India after T20 World Cup: 'Don't think I'll be…'

It’s the end of an era at the ICC T20 World Cup for Team India as head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed his exit from the national camp on Monday. Batting legend Dravid has made it clear that the India head coach will not reapply for the top job in Indian cricket. Thus, the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup will be coach Dravid's swansong. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is already on the lookout for Dravid's replacement. Dravid said that the T20 World Cup will be his last as India head coach (AP)

Former India skipper Dravid succeeded Ravi Shastri as head coach in November 2021. Dravid was handed a short-term extension after his two-year contract expired following the end of the 2023 World Cup. Dravid-coached Indian side contested the final of the 50-over World Cup against Australia at home. Under Dravid's watch, India also made it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) last season. India also lifted the Asia Cup trophy with Dravid as the team’s head coach.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

ALSO READ: Shivam Dube dropped from India's WC playing XI vs Ireland, 'Kul-Cha' reunite in team combination picked by S Sreesanth

Coach Rahul Dravid issues first reaction

BCCI invited fresh applications for the high-profile job last month. Speaking to reporters ahead of India's World Cup opener against Ireland, Dravid issued his first public statement about parting ways with the men's team. "Every tournament is important. Every game that I've coached for India has been very important for me. So for me this is no different just because it is going to be the last one that I'm in charge of," Dravid said.

'I don't think I'll be able to reapply'

"I love doing the job. I've really enjoyed coaching India and I think it's a truly special job to do. I enjoyed working with this team and it's a great bunch of boys to work with but yeah but just considering you know unfortunately the just the kind of schedules and where I find myself in the stage in my life I don't think I'll be able to reapply," Dravid explained.

Dravid out, Gambhir in?

India are gunning for its second T20 World Cup in Dravid's final assignment as the head coach of the Men In Blue. Team India was knocked out of the 2022 T20 World Cup in the semi-finals. With the BCCI not approaching any foreign coach for the India coaching job, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Dravid after the T20 World Cup.

"So yeah, obviously it'll be my last one but having said that it's no different for me to be very honest. From the first day I took the job, I always felt that every game was important and every game mattered and that will not change," the Indian head coach concluded.