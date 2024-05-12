Rahul Dravid's stint as Team India head coach in numbers: Success across formats but ICC title remains elusive

Rahul Dravid’s stint as India’s Head Coach will end with the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup in June and despite the ICC Trophy drought, it has been one of the most successful periods in recent history for Indian cricket. India has dominated bilateral limited-over assignments, both at home and away, under Dravid’s tenure, while also making it to the final of two marquee world events – the World Test Championship and the 50-over World Cup - both in 2023. India's head coach Rahul Dravid (PTI)

The first assignment and a new batting template

India adopted a new aggressive batting template in T20 cricket post their debacle and early exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE under the new leadership team of skipper - Rohit Sharma and coach - Rahul Dravid. The idea was simple yet revolutionary – India needed a complete overhaul in their attitude and approach if they were to compete with teams like England and Australia and beat them consistently at world events. The plan was to take advantage of the fielding restrictions in the powerplay by taking calculated risks and to focus on maximizing runs instead of conserving wickets.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The first test was against New Zealand in a three-match bilateral series at home. Rohit Sharma led the way smashing 81 runs off just 45 deliveries in the powerplay leading India to a 3-0 win. It gave rise to a new era in Indian cricket. Under the Dravid-Rohit tenure, India’s T20I run-rate in the powerplay rose from 7.5 in 2021 (till the end of the T20 World Cup) to 8.5 in the period between the two T20 World Cups with India making it to the semi-final of the next edition in Australia in 2022. India were able to maintain that average of 8.5 in 2023 as well.

Domination in T20I cricket

The fact that India is, by a distant mile, the most successful team in T20I cricket in this time-frame suggests a positive correlation between a high run-rate in the first 6 overs and success. India have won 48 of the 69 matches in the format since that bilateral home series against New Zealand in November, 2021. Both, in terms of win-percentage and win-loss ratio, they are the undisputed number 1 team in T20I cricket and are also at the top of the charts in the ICC Rankings. The next most successful team in T20I cricket in this time-frame is Australia with a win-loss ratio of just 1.75 (in comparison to India’s 2.82).

India has been victorious in a staggering 14 of the 17 bilateral series they have played in this time-frame with notable wins in England and New Zealand (2022) and Australia at home in 2023.

However, the disappointment of losing to England in the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2022 will remain a major blemish in an otherwise brilliant run for India in the format under Dravid.

A similar success story in ODIs

India had seen a decline in their ODI performance from the beginning of 2020 till the end of the bilateral series in South Africa (where they were hammered 3-0) in early 2022. They had lost 11 of the 18 ODI matches they had played during this period.

The home series against the West Indies in February, 2022 marked the beginning of the Dravid-Rohit partnership in ODIs. India routed the visitors 3-0 and were again on the upswing. They defeated the World Cup holders – England – in their own den in 2022 and were almost invincible at home. India won 10 of the 13 bilateral ODI series they played under the duo of Dravid-Rohit and had an outstanding win-loss ratio of 3.4 in the format during their tenure – they won as many as 41 of the 56 ODIs in this time-frame. Just for perspective, the next best were Australia with a win-loss of 2.

A phenomenal World Cup despite the final

India’s aggressive batting template in white-ball cricket was put to its sternest test at the 2023 50-over World Cup at home. Rohit Sharma led the way and produced one of the finest batting performances in World Cup history not only piling an aggregate of 597 but doing so at a brilliant strike rate of 125.9. Although, Kohli scored more runs, it was Rohit who provided the early impetus to India in the powerplay throughout the tournament and paved the way for their domination.

And it was domination like never before in the tournament’s history! India did not just defeat but annihilated opposition units, both the bat and ball and romped to the final. They blasted three 350-plus totals (including 410 against the Netherlands), registered four wins by 6-plus wickets mauling down targets and three other wins by margins ranging from 160 to 302 batting first. The carnage was unprecedented! Not even the great West Indian teams of 1975 and 1979 decimated bowling attacks in the manner in which India routed the opposition throughout the tournament. Although they went down in the final to Australia, they left a lasting legacy by their approach and the manner in which they played the tournament while also giving joy to millions of cricket fans across the world.

The roots of this spectacular achievement and show lay in the tactics and strategy envisioned by the pair of Dravid and Rohit.

The second-best team in Test cricket & WTC finalists

India have been the second-best team in the world after Australia in Test cricket under Dravid’s tenure. They have won 14 and lost 7 of the 24 matches they have played in red-ball cricket during this period. More significantly, they have won six series which included big home wins against Australia and England. However, there have been some disappointments too. They squandered a couple of chances to register their maiden series win in South Africa (2021 and 2023) and again lost in the final of the World Test Championship – this time to Australia in 2023.

Dravid’s tenure has been one of the most successful periods for India in their cricketing history. The domination in limited-over bilaterals has meant that India are currently the number 1 ranked team in both ODI and T20I cricket. They are not too far behind in Tests and are at number two on the charts behind Australia. India have made it to two finals and one semi-final of the three ICC world events in this time-frame.

This would be an exceptional achievement for any other coach in any other country. However, the threshold is just a bit higher in India. A win in America and the Caribbean in June would not only end the 11-year drought but also be a fitting end to the legacy of coach Dravid.