'Kohli likes this ground': Dravid receives special request from ex-India batting coach for Bangladesh tie in Asia Cup

Should India rest seasoned campaigners in its upcoming match against Bangladesh at the Asia Cup 2023? Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has handed out a special request to the Indian think tank in the lead-up to the Super fixture in Colombo. After impressive wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, the Virat Kohli-starrer side has sealed their berth in the final of the continental tournament. India's Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal (AFP)

The record-time winners will meet either Sri Lanka or Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup. With India already securing its spot in the final, the Dravid-coached side can introduce fringe players to their playing XI for the match against Bangladesh. The final Super fixture between India and Bangladesh will be a dead rubber as Shakib Al Hasan's men are already eliminated from the tournament. Before meeting India in the continental tournament, Bangladesh suffered defeats at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super stage.

'Can't ask Virat Kohli to sit out on this ground'

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of India's clash with Bangladesh at the Asia Cup, ex-Indian batting coach Bangar observed that Kohli and Rohit will not be rested for the dead rubber. “Rohit Sharma will definitely play. Shubman Gill is a youngster, so he will play. Virat Kohli likes this ground a lot, so you can't ask Virat Kohli to sit out on this ground. The players at No. 4 and No. 5 are trying to cement their places and will want to play. The bowlers didn't need to do too much work. Jasprit Bumrah didn't have to bowl his entire quota of 10 overs in both matches. Similarly, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj also didn't have to do that,” Bangar said.

Talking about Kohli's exceptional record, the Indian run-machine has smashed 644 runs at an average of 107.33 in his last 10 ODI appearances at the Premadasa Stadium. Kohli had smashed a record-breaking century against Pakistan at the same venue in the Asia Cup. Bangar also ruled out Mohammed Shami's return to the Indian playing XI for the Bangladesh tie.

"There is always a slight question mark on the fast bowlers in terms of workload management but considering the sort of combination that has been created, with three spinners and three fast bowlers, and that the batters are in rhythm, there is very little chance for us to see any different player," he added.

