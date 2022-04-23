Virat Kohli falls first ball as SRH’s bowling force decimates RCB

Simon Katich clearly underestimated the picks of Sunrisers Hyderabad when he quit in a huff within a week of the 2022 Indian Premier League auction. Appointed assistant coach for the season, the former Australia batter set the alarm bells ringing by choosing to step down as he felt the pre-auction plans were not followed during the two-day event in Bengaluru in February.

Further doubts were raised about the team's chances when they began the season with two straight losses. Then there was the question whether their bowling attack will cope without the incisiveness of Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Led brilliantly by Kane Williamson, SRH though have silenced their detractors in some style, coasting to five wins in a row to storm to the second spot on the IPL points table. On Saturday night at the Brabourne Stadium, they made everyone sit up and take notice when they trounced star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore, one of the favourites to make the playoffs, making a strong claim for the title of the “team to beat” this season.

Putting behind fears of who will fill the gap for Rashid Khan, the SRH bowling unit is functioning like a well-oiled machine. Playing at this historic ground by the Arabian Sea, their pace unit was on fire to bundle out RCB for 68 in 16.1 overs –the first team this season to be bowled out for less than 100.

SRH chased down the target in eight overs to win by nine wickets. With 47 off 28 balls, with eight fours and a six, opener Abhishek Sharma showed there was no devil in the surface but it was the sheer quality of his bowlers that had wreaked havoc with the RCB line-up.

What makes SRH’s attack one of the most balanced in the tournament is its variety. South Africa’s Marco Jansen provides the left-armer’s angle at sharp pace, Bhuvneshwar Kumar brings swing into the equation, Umran Malik carries the threat of pace and T Natarajan is incisive with movement and the ability to nail yorkers. It was all on display. Jansen was outstanding upfront with a three-wicket burst in his first over, Malik was fiery in the middle for an unchanged spell of 4-0-13-1, and Natarajan was sharp at every stage he was used, finishing with dream figures of 3-0-10-3.

Jansen was off to a stunning start in his first over, the second of the innings. RCB captain Faf du Plessis was bowled neck and crop by his compatriot with a delivery that pitched and snaked past his blade to knock back off-stump. Next ball, he ensured Virat Kohli’s torrid run continued by having him caught by Aiden Markram—he had just been moved into second slip—for a golden duck, his second on the trot.

The batting legend made for a sad picture. In utter disbelief at what had happened after he got a thick edge pushing forward, Kohli stood rooted to the crease for some time before making the slowest walk back to the dugout. Jansen completed the dream over with the wicket of opener Anuj Rawat, reducing RCB to 8/3.

It got worse for RCB when Glenn Maxwell was caught at mid-off off Natarajan. Williamson completed a fine catch diving forward after the RCB batter miscued the shot. There was no comeback for RCB from 20/4 after 4.2 overs.

It is RCB’s second lowest total in IPL. Their lowest total of 49 all out had also happened on April 23, in 2017, against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. It is the sixth lowest IPL total ever. It broke RCB’s winning run of five games, and was their second loss in seven outings.

