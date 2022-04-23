IPL 2022: RCB register yet another ignominious low score exactly 5 years after infamous 49 all-out

The date of April 23 continue to haunt Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they recorded yet another humiliatingly low total in Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium, exactly five years after their infamous 49 all-out against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. RCB was skittled for just 68 to record the sixth lowest total in IPL history and their second lowest ever.

Back in 2017, against Kolkata, RCB were folded for just 49, as they broken the record previously held by Rajasthan Royals to record the lowest ever score in IPL history. Rajasthan's 58 against RCB in 2009 remains at the second spot, followed by Delhi Capitals' scores of 67 against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, both in 2017. KKR had recorded the same figure in 2008 against Mumbai. RCB's 68 stands sixth on the list.

The Sunrisers pace attack led by Marco Jansen (3/25 in 4 overs) and ably supported by Umran Malik (1/19 in 4 overs) and T Natarajan (3/10 in 3 overs) left the star-studded RCB line-up rattled with pace, swing and seam.

In case of Jansen, it was seam movement off the pitch with a few that were angled across, some that held its line while Natarajan got some movement in the air and Malik was unleashing his thunderbolts at upward of 150 clicks.

In between, left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith (2/12) was also unrelenting as RCB never got elbow room to get some momentum going their way.

There couldn't have been a quicker end to a contest as Jansen removed Faf du Plessis (5), Kohli (0) and Anuj Rawat (0) off second, third and final delivery of the second over to make it 8 for 3.

It soon became 20 for 4 when Natarajan got Glenn Maxwell (12) caught brilliantly by skipper Kane Williamson at mid-off. The other player to reach double figure was Suyash Prabhudesai (15).

There was not much resistance from the other batters and once Dinesh Karthik (7) was caught down leg-side off Suchith trying to sweep, it was all over for RCB.

Once it was 47 for 6 after nine overs, the lower order looked mortally scared facing the fast and furious Umran as it seemed as if the ball was hitting the bat rather than the other way round.

Natarajan also kept up the pressure, snuffing out the wickets as veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrapping up the innings.

(with PTI inputs)