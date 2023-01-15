Virat Kohli masterclass versus Sri Lanka in India’s record ODI win

Virat Kohli showed signs he was regaining his touch towards the latter part of last year. The four and six off Haris Rauf to change the course of the game against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the T20 World Cup in October indicated that the feel was back in the hands. He then ended the year on a high with an ODI hundred against Bangladesh and started the new year with a century against Sri Lanka at Guwahati.

On Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium here, he issued a clear warning that 2023 could be his year by smashing an unbeaten 166 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka. For the current generation’s best batter in 50 overs cricket, it has the makings of a dream script because the ODI World Cup is at home.

After being stuck on 43 centuries since 2019, he now has three in four ODI innings, taking the tally to 46. Sunday’s show was a sure shot indicator that he is back to his dominating best. Even during his lean patch, Kohli was not a play-and-miss batter. His strokeplay had eluded him. In the third ODI though the 34-year-old turned back the clock to the days when he was an intimidating presence on the pitch.

During his 110-ball innings, he was a batter who seemed to have multiple scoring options for each delivery. The pacers were treated with disdain – strike bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara both went for 80 plus runs. Leg-spinners had become his bane, teasing him with the googly. Hoping to prey on his weakness, Sri Lanka had picked two for this game, but Kohli showed who is the boss early by starting with a scorching carpet drive to extra cover off Jeffrey Vandersay. Overall, he smashed 13 fours and 8 sixes.

Not only he was in imperious touch with drives, cuts and flicks, he also displayed that he has added another gear to his game. There was the explosiveness of a T20 power-hitter after crossing 100 as he scored his last 66 runs off 24 balls, smashing seven sixes in them.

RECORD WIN

Records show that this venue has been tough for batting. South Africa had collapsed to 106 all out in the last international played here, a T20 game. But the home crowd had no reason to complain this time with India running away to a total of 390/5.

The game turned into a nightmare for Sri Lanka when Ashen Bandara and Vandersay suffered freak injuries after colliding on the field trying to save a four hit by Kohli in the 43rd over. The two were immediately taken to hospital with Bandara suffering a knee injury and Vandersay complaining of dizziness.

Sri Lanka were allowed a concussion sub with Dunith Wellalage batting in place of Vandersay, but battered and bruised there was no fight left in the visitors when they came on to bat as they folded up for 73 to lose by 317 runs. It is the biggest margin of defeat ever, eclipsing New Zealand’s 290-run win over Ireland in 2008. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami ran through the top-order claiming four and two wickets respectively to help complete a clean sweep in style.

GILL’S SUPER SHOW

The platform for India's run-feast was laid by opener Shubman Gill who also scored a superb century (117 -- 97b, 14x4, 2x6), his second in ODIs, justifying his selection ahead of Ishan Kishan. He joined forces with Kohli and their 131-run association was a treat for the connoisseurs as the youngster matched his illustrious teammate in classical strokeplay.

Kohli, however, was in a merciless mood and the way he built on his hundred was a valuable lesson for his young partner. He was in ominous touch from the start with three fours off his first five balls. The fifty was reached in 48 balls (5 fours) and 100 in 86 balls. He went ballistic after crossing the three-figure mark to help India pile on 116 runs in the last 10 overs.

The pacers came under heavy fire. He opened up with a stunning helicopter shot for six over long-on off Rajitha, followed by back-to-back sixes off Karunaratne in the next over and a four to midwicket. The 19 runs from Kuranaratne’s over swelled India’s tally by 59 runs in the five overs from 40 to 45. He completed his 150 (106 balls) on the first ball of the last over and signed off in style with a six and a four.

“It is the by-product of the intent I have. Mindset is to help the team, and put the team in strong position. I have played for the right reasons and that has helped. Ever since I came back from the break, I am feeling good and I don't have the desperation to get to a milestone. I want to continue doing that and am content. Today I was happy to be batting out there and in that space I end up playing good cricket,” said Kohli after being named player of the match and series.

