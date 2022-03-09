'They might go back to Virat as his situation has changed': Ex-KKR opener advises RCB against picking Kohli as captain

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only side yet to announce their captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli, who had been a part of the side since the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008, had stepped down from captaincy during the second phase of the last year's edition. While Glenn Maxwell – one of the players retained by the franchise – was touted for the role, RCB's acquisition of Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik has further increased competition for the leadership role in the franchise.

However, there have also been calls to reinstate Kohli as captain of the side. Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes that RCB might go back to him because Kohli doesn't hold captaincy in international cricket anymore.

“When Virat Kohli left RCB's captaincy, he had just left the T20I captaincy and stated that he wanted to concentrate on leading India in one-dayers and Test matches. But that didn't happen; he was removed as ODI captain and stepped down from the Test role. Now that he's not captain, there is only one tournament where he has to lead,” Aakash said on his official YouTube account.

“RCB might go back to him because the situation is changed. He is going to play for RCB for the rest of his career. The association between Virat Kohli and RCB is like MS Dhoni and CSK. So, why not one more year? It's not a bad thing. Over the past few years, RCB's performances have improved. They reached the playoffs in the last two years.”

However, the former Indian batter believes that Kohli shouldn't be asked to lead the side again. Aakash insisted that Kohli left the captaincy for a reason and RCB might need a “new direction” under a new leader as they prepare for the 2022 season.

“Should Virat be made the captain? I don't think so. If he had thought this through, don't burden him now. It might actually be a good thing for RCB. He might now bat with more freedom and more fearlessly. He is not getting younger. He has faced a lot of pressure in these past many years. So, I personally think RCB shouldn't go back to Virat,” said Aakash.

“From RCB's perspective, I believe sometimes, you need a new direction. A new leadership, a new thought process. So, I believe you shouldn't go back to him.”