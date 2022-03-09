'Don't even remember the last time we saw a Test like this': Inzamam expresses shock over 'strange' game in Rawalpindi

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia had ended in a rather dull draw in Rawalpindi. Pakistan declared their first innings on 476/4, and by the time Australia were bowled out on 459, there wasn't enough time remaining in the Test to induce a result. Pakistan played out the entire fifth day without losing a wicket, as openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq slammed centuries.

There has been significant criticism of the pitch condition throughout the game and former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq joined the debate on Tuesday. Inzamam, who represented Pakistan in 120 Tests and 378 ODIs, expressed his surprise at the condition of the surface in Rawalpindi and said that it was “strange” to see the Test ending in a draw.

“There was a lot of criticism over the condition of wicket in this Test. Many people were asking, 'what is this pitch?' I think the pitch will be better in the next Test, the one that can produce result,” said Inzamam on his official YouTube channel.

“It feels very strange when there is a draw Test nowadays. I don't even remember the last time we saw a Test like this, where you knew from the first day itself that it is going to be a draw. So, definitely, the pitch is going to be more sporting (in next Test). You make turning pitch, help spinners. You utilize the home advantage, just don't make a dead pitch.”

The former Pakistan captain further insisted that Australia adjusted to the condition really well, but said Pakistan can win the series if they prepare the pitches “according to their strength.”

“Even Australia adjusted really well to this pitch. I thought Pakistan would lead by 100-150 runs in the first innings, but Australia almost equalled Pakistan's score. Australia have never backed down, but I still believe that if Pakistan curate pitches according to their strength, they can win this series,” said Inzamam.

The second Test of the series will be played between March 12-16 in Karachi.