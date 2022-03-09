'It is over for them. They won't qualify': Aakash Chopra predicts WTC Finalists; says it 'won't be easy' for Team India

After registering a comprehensive win against Sri Lanka in the Mohali Test, India's percentage points in the World Test Championship table improved to 54.16. However, the side remained at the fifth position with Australia (77.77), Pakistan (66.66), Sri Lanka (66.66), and South Africa (60) at the top-4 respectively. The side will take part in the second and final Test of the series in Bengaluru from March 12-16, which is going to be a day/night affair.

India have seven Tests remaining in the WTC cycle that include a one-off Test against England (away), a two-Test series against Bangladesh (away), and a four-match series against Australia (home).

Former India opener Aakash Chopra, while listing down the chances of all sides for a qualification in the final of the tournament, insisted that it is going to be difficult for India.

“India need to get 100 percent points in the four-match series against Australia. You cannot draw, you have to win all four games,” Aakash said on his official YouTube channel.

“We're likely to win against Sri Lanka 2-0. We have to play Bangladesh away, I'm confident we can win there. And the one one-off Test against England. We lost the series in South Africa, so it is not going to be easy.”

The former Indian opener also believes that defending champions New Zealand will not qualify for the final of the tournament, adding that Pakistan and Australia are strong favourites for the titular clash.

“They (New Zealand) have only 2 Tests remaining at home. They have drawn series against Bangladesh and South Africa. New Zealand won't qualify. Even if they win their remaining two Tests at home against Sri Lanka, they have two Tests away against Pakistan (and 3 against England). It is over for them, they won't qualify,” said Aakash.

“I am not counting England, Bangladesh, West Indies, and I won't count New Zealand as well. I don't think Sri Lanka have a chance at qualification. I believe it will be between three teams -- Australia, India, and Pakistan. If Pakistan don't prepare such roads, there's a strong possibility of a Pakistan-Australia final.”

Furthermore, Aakash listed South Africa as a “dark horse” in the race for a final spot.

“South Africa is a dark horse. If they beat Australia in Australia, England in England, they have a good chance. They will win at home, it is the away series that they have to focus on. So, they have a decent outside chance. But the frontrunners are Australia and Pakistan. I think that is going to be the final,” said the former Indian batter.