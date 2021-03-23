Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli must learn to accept criticism with calmness and maturity: Sanjay Manjrekar
Virat Kohli must learn to accept criticism with calmness and maturity: Sanjay Manjrekar

Manjrekar's remarks came after the India captain snubbed the criticism directed at KL Rahul who struggled to get runs in the five-match T20I series.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Sanjay Manjrekar.(PTI/FILE)

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has a piece of advice for India captain Virat Kohli. The cricketer-turned-commentator said that Kohli should accept the reality that the public will criticise if a player or team is unable to perform, and the public will praise the player or a team if they perform well.

"Outside talk which Virat calls nonsense is basically public reacting to a public performance. And it’s always been the same- Praise when you do well, critique when you don’t," Manjrekar wrote in a tweet.

"Virat must learn to accept this age-old reality with calmness & maturity. Just like Dhoni did," he added.

Manjrekar's remarks came after the India captain snubbed the criticism directed at KL Rahul who struggled to get runs in the five-match T20I series, registering figures of 1, 0, 0, and 14 before being left out of the team in the final T20I.

"From the first to the last day of my career, all this outside talk has been nonsense to me," Kohli had said at the virtual press conference ahead of the first ODI, when asked about Rahul's form.

"Who says what and why about a player, what's the motive behind it, what's the thinking behind it, it's better that all that remains outside because we're not going to let it enter our system even in the future.

"We are going to back our players and try and give them a good mental space," Kohli had added.

